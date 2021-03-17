While there’s no formal Maple Weekend this year, many sugar houses, museums and other venues are still open on an individual basis, with a sweet sampler of activities. Here is a sampling:
Prescott Farm in Laconia continues its Tap Into Maple on Saturdays in March, as part of its Community Connection series. The 1 ½-hour program covers everything from how to identify a sugar maple to the sap-boiling process, “and everything in between,” said the farm’s community programs director, Andie Hession.
The program has been running for years and usually has a limit of 20 to 25 participants, though this year that number will be limited to 10 per session. Masks are required, and the program, usually hands-on, will be more of a demonstration, she said.
The program includes a 20-minute walk to the sugar house, and participants are advised to wear boots and dress for the weather. Cost is $12 per person. Online registration is recommended. The farm is located at 928 White Oaks Road. For more information, call 366-5695 or visit www.prescottfarm.org.
Charmingfare Farm will hold its Maple Express tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, on its grounds on Route 27 in Candia. Admission includes a 20-minute horse-drawn or tractor train ride and visit to the sugar shack. For more information, go to www.visitthefarm.com.
Fuller’s Sugarhouse in Jefferson will be open this weekend. Take a walk in the woods to see how maple is harvested, and weather permitting, watch the extraction process in the sugar house, which is in the shadow of the Presidential range at 2021 White Mountain Highway/ Route 2. Maple goodies include sugar-on-snow, maple coffee, maple doughnut, and free samples of maple syrup and candy. For more information, call 877-788-2719 or visit www.fullerssugarhouse.com.
Brian and Sue Folsom have been making maple in Chester for 30 years and welcome customers and the curious to their sugar house at 130 Candia Road. They will be selling custom mug jars filled with maple syrup. For more information, call 887-3672 or visit www.folsomsugarhouse.com.
The Eldridge Family Sugar House in Tamworth will be open for free walk-through tours, which are staggered to allow for sanitizing measures. The farm store also will be open, selling maple products, and the farm’s other highlight, ice cream, from a new serving window. Registration is requested and can be made on the site’s Facebook page. For more information, call 730-2585 or visit www.eldridgefamilysugarhouse.com.
Just Maple, run by the Proulx family in Tilton, is offering scheduled visits to the sugar house throughout the rest of March. Registration is required. For more information call 520-2373 or visit www.justmaple.com.
Ben’s Sugar House in Temple is open weekends in March from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free 30-minute tours that highlight traditional sap collecting with buckets, modern techniques with plastic tubing, and the evaporation process. There will be free samples under a heated tent. Their products include maple doughnuts, maple roasted nuts, maple cotton candy, maple fudge, maple barbecue sauce, maple soft serve, maple soda and three grades of syrup. Look this weekend for shuttle buses, tractor rides and breakfast options. Ben’s is at 83 Webster Highway. For more information, visit www.bensmaplesyrup.com or call 924-3111.
Parker’s Maple Barn in Mason is open weekends for tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with social distancing observed. The sugar house is at 1349 Brookline Road. For more information, call 878-2308 or visit www.pmb.com.
The sugar houses and other public facilities will be conducting business under current COVID protocols, including masks, social distancing, hand-washing and sanitizing public areas between tours.
For more information on other open houses, visit www.nhmapleproducers.com.