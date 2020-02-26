New England Bill Koch League Festival, a cross-country skiing event for youths, is set for Saturday and Sunday in Pinkham Notch.
In addition to a full schedule of races, children can get a taste of ski jumping, snow tubing, obstacle courses, radar runs, ski tours, snowman building and face painting.
The Bill Koch League is named after the first U.S. Olympic medalist in cross-country skiing. The ski program for children includes 45 clubs throughout New England, with more than 800 participating kids and their adult leaders.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, which is hosting the event, has had a league club for more than 15 years. It’s led by Olympian and ski school director Sue Wemyss.
While most of the league clubs will be attending the festival, kids don’t need to be a member to participate. Registration is open to those in grades 1-8. For more information, visit greatglentrails.com.