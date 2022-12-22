Fairview smiles

F or the past eight months, 11-year-old Noelle Hould of Hudson has been crafting a different kind of wish list, one that revolves around making the holidays a little brighter for 72 strangers in her community.

“We are blown away by her generosity and so thankful for her huge heart and beautiful spirit,” said Elle Patti, director of marketing and social media for Fairview Senior Living.