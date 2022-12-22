F or the past eight months, 11-year-old Noelle Hould of Hudson has been crafting a different kind of wish list, one that revolves around making the holidays a little brighter for 72 strangers in her community.
“We are blown away by her generosity and so thankful for her huge heart and beautiful spirit,” said Elle Patti, director of marketing and social media for Fairview Senior Living.
Noelle raised $1,500 through sales of her hand-fashioned bracelets, earrings and necklaces as well as donations — enough to purchase colorful blankets, sweaters, socks and slippers for all the residents.
“I just really like making people smile,” Noelle says with a matching grin.
The residents will open their gifts at a celebration Friday at Fairview, which shared some pictures of Noelle and the wrapped gifts in a Facebook post.
“As someone whose mother is there … thank you very much!,” posted Claudia Huffman on Fairview’s Facebook page.
It’s not the first time Noelle has done something like this.
Last year, proceeds from her Noelle’s Jazzy Jewelry sales went to the purchase of stuffed animals, activity books and clothing for babies and young children who were patients in the Emergency Department, St. Mary’s Bank Pregnancy Care Center, Poisson Dental Facility and Primary Care practices at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
“Sweet Noelle, which literally means Christmas, delivered a sleigh full of very special gifts to CMC,” the medical center said in a 2021 Facebook post. “When some of her customers heard what she was planning to do with the money (she raised), they made additional donations. We’re so grateful to you and your family for your immense generosity. Thank you for giving us hope!”
The idea to pay it forward stems from Noelle’s own early childhood visit to the hospital for a procedure.
“She was nervous and upset, and one of the nurses gave her a stuffed animal,” says her mother, Lisa.
A few years later, while hugging that same bear, a 10-year-old Noelle was laying in bed and thinking about someone she wouldn’t get to see that Christmas.
Her great-grandmother was in the hospital, soon to be moved to a nursing home and quickly followed by her great-grandfather.
“One went into the nursing home right before Christmas and one right after,” Lisa Hould said of her maternal grandparents. “They were married for 70 years. The longest they were ever separated was when my grandmother was in the hospital. He went there so he could be with her. Both passed away within six weeks of each other.”
Noelle hatched a plan. She’d already gotten a jewelry-making kit for her birthday that previous fall, so she got to work. Under the name Noelle’s Jazzy Jewelry, she scrambled to craft and sell jewelry around Hudson and at craft shows in order to buy gifts for others who might be feeling low during the holiday season.
Lisa and her husband, Greg, along with other family members, helped pay for additional materials, and Lisa posted about the project and uploaded pictures of finished pieces on her Facebook page.
“Noelle does great work from her heart. The jewelry that I brought from her is beautiful,” said customer Janice Rodgers Sullivan of Hudson said in a post on Fairview’s Facebook page.
Noelle chose Fairview for this year’s project in a nod to her great-grandparents’ time in a similar senior living community. She spent the past eight months making and selling jewelry.
That spirit of goodwill has caught on and many other strangers have lent a hand to her ongoing efforts, from craft show organizers who waived the usual vendor fees to jewelry makers who gave her donations or beads and display stands from their own studios and booths.
Noelle and Lisa drove around town to deliver the jewelry to customers, many of whom they’d never met.
“One lady who bought a pair of earrings owns a little farm and she had a couple of horses there. One that was pregnant,” Noelle says.
For about an hour, the customer showed her around the farm and introduced her to the animals.
Next Noelle and Lisa spent a day shopping for presents for the Fairview residents.
“She’s very selective about her choices. She takes a lot of time and care picking them out. She wanted the really soft sweaters that she could picture a grandmother wearing and that was easy to put on. She also picked out two wreaths and two Christmas ornaments.”
Fairview’s Patti said the Houlds also donated two lifelike baby dolls to the dementia care unit. The dolls can give comfort, a sense of connection and purpose to patients.
Now that all the jewelry has been delivered and presents dropped off, it takes Noelle a few beats to answer a question about what she herself might like for Christmas.
“Jewelry for me to wear,” she says, “and candy.”