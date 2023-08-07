Ruth Ware's "Zero Days"

"Zero Days" by Ruth Ware

 Gallery/Scout Press

All those summer book lists came out before the season began. Maybe it's hard to keep track of those early recommendations, or perhaps you zipped through all those books already. What to read now? We're here to help, with 12 books to carry you into fall - when you can start making a whole new list!

1. 'Zero Days,' by Ruth Ware