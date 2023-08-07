All those summer book lists came out before the season began. Maybe it's hard to keep track of those early recommendations, or perhaps you zipped through all those books already. What to read now? We're here to help, with 12 books to carry you into fall - when you can start making a whole new list!
1. 'Zero Days,' by Ruth Ware
In Ware's latest nail-biter, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are partners in a business that tests companies' potential security flaws. When Gabe is murdered, Jack becomes the prime suspect and must race, "Fugitive"-style, to find the real killer before the police close in. (Gallery/Scout Press)
2. 'Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge: Intimate Confessions From a Happy Marriage,' by Helen Ellis
If the secret to a happy marriage is laughter, then it's easy to see why Ellis is still so in love with her husband of 20-plus years. Nothing is off limits for this transplanted Southerner - long-ago wedding day disasters, experiments with off-brand Viagra, the obituary of the boy who shared her first kiss - and she shares her colorful life honestly and hilariously. (Doubleday)
3. 'Anansi's Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World,' by Yepoka Yeebo
In the 1970s and '80s, John Ackah Blay-Miezah and his accomplices - including Richard Nixon's former attorney general John Mitchell - fooled people into investing hundreds of millions of dollars in an alleged Ghanaian trust fund. One of the greatest con men ever, Blay-Miezah lived in luxury and eluded authorities across the globe. Here his little-known story unfolds like "Catch Me if You Can." (Bloomsbury, Aug. 1).
4. 'Zero-Sum: Stories,' by Joyce Carol Oates
Oates's latest collection is, not surprisingly, tinged with chilling situations and pithy prose. Female characters - teenage girls, a philosophy student, a mother - fight for the upper hand, sometimes winning. "In its purest form . . . love is the quintessence of the nonzero sum game," Oates posits in a story that captures the brainy mood of this dark examination of relationships. Bonus: a story about a novelist who sounds like David Foster Wallace because it's based on him, even if Oates isn't his biggest admirer. (Knopf)
5. 'Young Queens: Three Renaissance Women and the Price of Power,' by Leah Redmond Chang
The lives of three queens - Catherine de' Medici, Elisabeth de Valois and Mary, Queen of Scots - intersected during the European Renaissance, a time when women who exerted power were still subjected to the whims of a misogynistic society. Chang's joint biography explores their early lives and the forces that shaped their time as rulers. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Aug. 15)
6. 'The Continental Affair,' by Christine Mangan
This cat-and-mouse tale is as glamorous as its title implies. Set in the 1960s, the novel stars Henri and Louise, who meet on a train traveling from Belgrade to Istanbul. They are both escaping their pasts: Henri as a gendarme in Algeria and Louise as a thief. Guess who has been sent to arrest Louise? Mangan, the author of "Tangerine" (2018) and "Palace of the Drowned" (2021), captures time, place and character with panache. (Flatiron, Aug. 22)
7. 'Encounterism: The Neglected Joys of Being in Person,' by Andy Field
Sure, large summer family gatherings might be trying, but being alone isn't always ideal either. In his compelling new book, Field delves into different types of encounters - among friends and strangers - to demonstrate the benefits of interacting with others. Whether big (a dance party) or small (getting a haircut; holding hands), these connections foster a closeness that is vital to individuals - and society. (W.W. Norton)
8. 'The Nigerwife,' by Vanessa Walters
Nicole Oruwari moves from London to Lagos, where she joins a glamorous social group known as the Nigerwives, foreign women married to Nigerian men. Nicole seems to have it all until she disappears after a boating trip. The authorities come up empty-handed, but Nicole's aunt Claudine uncovers the unexpected in a thriller - and "Good Morning America" Book Club pick - that offers a window into Nigerian expat culture. (Atria)
9. 'What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds,' by Jennifer Ackerman
Owls have been subjects of fascination for centuries, perhaps because of their elusive nature as nocturnal hunters or their silent, studious presence that conveys wisdom. Ackerman explores their world from historical and scientific perspectives, combining new behavioral discoveries with personal observations from the field. (Penguin Press)
10. 'The Stolen Coast,' by Dwyer Murphy
Jack's Harvard Law education provides a comfortable cover for his side hustle in small-town Massachusetts: helping people who need to disappear. When his con-artist ex-flame, Elena, breezes back into his life with her latest scheme, a million-dollar diamond heist, the temptation to get mixed up her latest caper is tantalizing, but trust is hard to come by in Murphy's stylish New England noirish thriller. (Viking)
11. 'Cat Brushing,' by Jane Campbell
Challenging the stereotypical narrative of older women as weak or feeble, Campbell, an octogenarian herself, gives life to 13 women in stories centering on their passions, libidos and sense of self. Denying that invisibility arrives with wrinkles, these women experience a range of emotion - joy, heartbreak, trauma, regret and satisfaction - while living the lives they want on their own terms. (Grove, out in paperback Aug. 15)
12. 'A Council of Dolls,' by Mona Susan Power
The new historical novel from Power, a PEN-Award winning Native American author, tells the story of three generations of Yanktonai Dakota women who each owned their own special childhood doll that offered comfort, and sometimes even guidance, during challenging times. Through the stories of these dolls and their owners, readers are immersed in the terrors of the Native experience - massacres, Indian boarding schools - as well as the triumphs. (Mariner, Aug. 8)