Mural project

Art interns worked over six weeks to craft the “Colors of Change” mural, under the guidance of noted Portsmouth artist Richard Haynes. The artwork is part of a six-week project that also included skills training, cultural outings and discussions about equality and inclusiveness. Richard Haynes, who is the University of New Hampshire Director of Admissions/ Multicultural Recruitment, champions disadvantaged or overlooked members of the New Hampshire community in his artwork as well.

The figures stretch across the wall in bright, bold clothing, but that joyful spark doesn’t reach into the blank spaces where their features should be.

“There are too many faceless people in society,” says Richard Haynes, a noted Portsmouth artist and longtime educational advocate for low-income and under-represented youths.

Colors of Change

Young art interns work on a 19-foot-by-39-foot mural on a wall beneath the Interstate 393 exit ramp in Concord as part of a collaboration between Kimball Jenkins art school and the My Turn organization. A public reception and unveiling takes place at 6 p.m. tonight at Kimball Jenkins.
Richard Haynes

