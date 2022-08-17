The figures stretch across the wall in bright, bold clothing, but that joyful spark doesn’t reach into the blank spaces where their features should be.
“There are too many faceless people in society,” says Richard Haynes, a noted Portsmouth artist and longtime educational advocate for low-income and under-represented youths.
The purposeful lack of features in this 19-foot-by-39-foot mural below the Interstate 393 exit ramp in Concord is a mirror of the many overlooked people in the world.
“What I’m saying is … no matter if (we) are wealthy or poor, LGBTQ, Black or White, let’s learn to look each other in the eyes as human beings.”
Mural art has been trending for several years, and here in New Hampshire, it isn’t just about beautification projects.
Haynes, who is director of admissions and multicultural recruitment for the University of New Hampshire in Durham, recently mentored 15 youths from Manchester, Concord and Franklin in “The Colors of Change,” a six-week project coordinated by Concord art school Kimball Jenkins and My Turn, which helps youth with academics and employment training.
The students, working via paid internships, created the large-scale outdoor painting while building skills, sharing experiences and finding a sense of both community and self.
As the youths summed up in a press release they penned, they “had highs and lows, water fights, and shared visions of the future for their New Hampshire.”
See the finished mural, with its themes of equality, diversity and inclusion, at a public reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Kimball Jenkins, 266 North Main St. Cozy Throne is providing the music, and there will be Middle Eastern food, plus a celebration of the designs the interns created with Haynes.
A cool, cultural hiveYasamin Safarzadeh, program director at Kimball Jenkins, is in a flurry, tackling logistics, checking in with arriving students and talking to reporters about “Colors of Change,” sometimes all at the same time.
“There are a lot of moving pieces,” she says.
It’s all part of a whole mind-and-body approach to teaching that Kimball Jenkins and My Turn share. It includes cultural experiences — one of the places the interns visited was the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire — and practical training, including tips on how to present themselves, their experiences and pursuits on resumes, in job interviews and on social media.
“It’s about learning basic skills and then having access to people who can shed more light” on various elements of business, grant applications and self-marketing, Safarzadeh says. “It’s very cool.”
One guest presenter, Emmett Soldati, owner of Teatotaller Cafe in Somersworth and a second location that has its grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 26, in downtown Concord, talked with the students about the importance of creating or finding “third spaces” — inclusive spaces outside of the home and work/school. Teatotaller has long welcomed LGBTQ+ and trans communities into the cafe, bakery and meeting place.
Interns got a chance to exchange their own stories and interests with one another. They also created designs based on their discussions about racism and discrimination, and incorporated those elements into the mural.
“The best part was definitely coming in here and seeing who I was going to work with,” said intern Diago Jimenez. “I’ve never done anything in a large group of artists. Learning what (each’s) story is and who they are as an actual person — it was one of the huge highlights — to hear what they were about. It was the feeling of trust in your group, even though there were creative differences, we are all there for the same reason.”
Learning about Haynes’ own creative journey and getting tips on technique throughout the project was “something I never experienced before, or thought I would,’ Jimenez adds.
Coming homeHaynes is a visual storyteller. “Whispering Quilts,” his 2020-21 exhibit at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, featured vibrant patchwork pieces that collectively told the story of an enslaved family’s perilous journey along the Underground Railroad.
He hopes that “The Colors of Change” sparks a similar sense of resilience, hope and change.
Like a preacher delivering the gospel, Haynes speaks in a warm, confident cadence that rises and falls like a hymn.
“The topics that I’m trying to portray … it is bleak, it is dark,” he says of his faceless figures. But he uses “bright, bold” colors elsewhere in his works to convey a sense of “unbridled joy” as well.
It’s a mission he launched after a startling moment 39 years ago. It was a Saturday, and he was out for the evening with his wife. They were on the dance floor when he sadly thought about how this would be the last time they would dance together. He planned to take his life the next day.
“I had a real dark moment. I didn’t care about being an African American man in this country, or in the world any more. I wanted to end it. But I had a spiritual awakening,” he says.
A woman he’d never met but later learned was a minister came up to the couple.
“She nudged me on the arm and said, ‘I have a message for you from God, and I want you in my church tomorrow.’ There were 150 people on the floor. I thought, ‘Why me?’ ” he asks, his voice incredulous. “And that changed my life.”
Haynes, 73, was born in South Carolina but as Black people continued to flee Jim Crow laws of segregation in the South, he made his way to Harlem in 1958. He was living in the Bronx in 1968, when he was drafted into the Vietnam War.
“My first duty station was at Pease Air Force Base. That’s how I found this place,” he says of his longtime love of Portsmouth.
He got out of the military in 1972, met and then wed his college sweetheart, honeymooning in Portsmouth. They continued to vacation here for 16 years before deciding to make the Seacoast their permanent home.
“My life has changed for the extraordinary good since coming to New Hampshire,” he says.
He’s been working at UNH for 18 years, still on a mission to make sure the underrepresented get represented, and he lifts some spirits in the process. He’s getting unexpected returns on the investment.
He brings up a recent incident in a Dover restaurant. He was eating lunch when a young man walked up to where Haynes was sitting.
“He says, ‘Mr. Haynes, do you remember me?’ And I’m saying to myself, nooooo,” Haynes says, laughing. “He told me his name, and then said, ‘You really made a difference in my life.’ I’m a chiropractor now.’
“An African American young man ...,” Haynes says, his words trailing off.
“We all have value,” Haynes says with happy resolve.