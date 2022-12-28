Top Gun: Maverick

More than 30 years after the original, Tom Cruise returns as naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of the best movies of 2022.

 PARAMOUNT

Long-awaited sequels brought plenty of action to the big screen in 2022.

Several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises delivered follow-up films worthy of the hype, with Tom Cruise taking flight again in “Top Gun: Maverick” and James Cameron transporting audiences back to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”