A long, long time ago, singer-songwriter Don McLean sliced through the picture-perfect crust of the American Dream, serving up an enigmatic tale of innocence lost.
A half century later, McLean, 76, is marking that moment with an American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour, named after the iconic song that’s etched into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.
McLean’s U.S. dates run through mid-summer, including a stop at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Then he’s off on a European leg of the tour this fall.
He’s found that as the years go by, there are always new reasons to sing the song.
“American Pie,” McLean says, is “a bit like myself, in a sense. It’s a song of hope and loss — the idea there’s always going to be trouble (in the world). This isn’t a television show. This is reality. We’re on a planet, in a dangerous world, as we can see now by the Ukrainian situation. There’s always this ugly reality.”
And there are many upsides. To get an idea of the staying power of “American Pie,” consider some of the ways the nostalgic tune — and its much-debated lyrics (Who is the jester? Why drive a Chevy to the levee? Was Buddy Holly’s death the day that music died?) have attracted attention since the release of its namesake album in 1971.
McLean’s handwritten lyrics for the song went for about $1.2 million in a 2015 Christie’s auction.
In 2021, it shared space with a couple of A-list actors on the big screen in the movies “Finch” starring Tom Hanks and “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson.
It held the record for 50 years as the “longest song” to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Hot 100 chart before Taylor Swift unseated McLean last year, nabbing the title with her 10-minute song “All Too Well.” (“American Pie” is just over eight and a half minutes long.) Swift sent him flowers and a note that said “I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me.”
There’s a long list of artists who have paid homage to McLean over the years, including Madonna, Fred Astaire, Elvis Presley, Josh Groban, Perry Como and Coolio. (“The American Pie” album also included the hit “Vincent,” which was inspired by a book he read about Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh and his most famous painting, 1889’s “A Starry Night.)
Even Weird Al Yankovic has offered his own accordion-fueled parody of “American Pie.” In “The Saga Begins,” Yankovic gives McLean’s melody a new set of weighty lyrics summarized from “Star Wars: Episode I — the Phantom Menace” and from Obi-Wan Kenobi’s perspective.
McLean, who splits time between two properties in Maine and a third in Palm Desert, Calif., calls his life an open book after years of interviews and projects, but he’s been offering up some surprises of his own as of late — a couple that may just answer questions he’s characteristically dodged about those famous lyrics and the mix of biographical and allegorical elements.
First up, the children’s book, “Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable,” written by Judy Proffer, comes out in June, and “The Day the Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean’s American Pie,” produced by Spencer Proffer, follows in July on Paramount+.
Last year, the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee collaborated with the a cappella group Home Free on a harmonizing, beat-boxing rendition of “American Pie,” and has done another version with British boxer Tyson Fury, who defends his heavyweight champion of the world title against Dilliam Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
“I want to do it as long as I can. I feel phenomenally good. Everything works well. I’m just taking it as it comes,” McLean says.
If You Go
Who: Don McLean’s 50th Anniversary of ‘American Pie’ Tour
Where: The Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $49-$99
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774