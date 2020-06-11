BURGERFEST: The Barley House is grilling up tasty burgers to benefit the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD).
Burgerfest takes over its Concord location, 132 Main St., Monday through Saturday, June 15-20, and its North Hampton location, 43 Lafayette Road, Thursday through Sunday, June 18-21.
Since the event launched in 2005, more than $10,000 in annual donations have gone to the hospital. This year, a new goal has been set — $15,000, and event organizers say several local sponsors are planning to match donations for every burger and beer sold.
Burgerfest brings new chef creations every year, but past burgers have included beef, pork, turkey, veggie, vegan, and seafood varieties.
Visit thebarleyhouse.com for more details.
Drive-in concerts
AT TUPELO: Tupelo Music Hall has a packed schedule for this weekend’s drive-in shows. The outdoor stage lineup at 10 A St., Derry, includes:
Blues guitarist and singer Popa Chubby at 6 p.m. Friday;
Steve Blunt & Friends in a children’s show Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.;
Guitarist and singer Johnny A. plays two shows Sunday — noon and 3 p.m.; and
Real School of Music’s “Rockdown After Lockdown,” with covers of tunes by Elton John, Billy Joel, Motown stars, Led Zeppelin and the Beatles, at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Live-streaming options are available for some shows. For information, call 437-5100 or visit https://www.tupelomusichall.com.
Virtual play reading
CUE ZERO THEATRE: Theater has taken a big hit during months of social distancing, but Cue Zero Theatre Company is ready to work on its next project, and you’re invited to watch the live workshop reading on its YouTube and Facebook pages.
Area actors will go through Eugenie Carabatsos’ new play, which has the working title “A Series of Inelastic Collisions.”
The story centers on Rain, who goes to live with her estranged son after her husband dies. But her son’s recent religious conversion has brought on major life changes, including fostering two teenagers.
Isolated from her family, Rain finds connection and intimacy with the strangers she interacts with while phone-banking for her preferred presidential candidate.
For more information, visit cztheatre.com. A discussion between the playwright, the actors and the audience will follow the workshop.
For budding artists
#MUSEUMFROMHOME: Summer camp might look a bit different this year, but the Museum of Art at the University of New Hampshire still plans to offer young students a chance to try their hands at drawing, painting, cartooning and mixed media.
Remote art classes for students in grades 2 to 12 will be offered in two multi-day sessions — July 13-17 and July 20-24.
Tuition and fees depend on grade level, times offered and art media.
To register, go to cola.unh.edu/museum-art and click on #museumfromhome.