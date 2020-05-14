DRIVE-IN CONCERT: Tupelo Music Hall in Derry launches its Drive-In Series of concerts Saturday with stellar guitarist Tim Theriault on a newly built outdoor stage at noon and 3 p.m.
Theriault is a familiar face in the music world, having played in many bands, had innumerable gigs at area venues over the past 25 years, and done backing vocals and fast fret work for fellow Granite State rocker Sully Erna’s solo projects.
Here’s how Saturday’s event outside Tupelo’s venue, 10 A St., will work: The parking lot will open 45 minutes before the show. People must be in their vehicles or in assigned, adjacent spaces — you can bring lawn chairs but no mingling or tailgating around the grounds is permitted.
Tupelo will start taking food orders (online via tupelomusichall.hrpos.heartland.us) when the lot opens and continue until 30 minutes after the show starts. Food and beverages (no alcohol can be served) will be delivered to customers’ “Home Space” by employees wearing masks and gloves.
Concerts will run from 75 to 90 minutes. The non-refundable cost is $75 per vehicle (if there are more than two people in the car, patrons can add a tip, if they choose.)
If people would rather stay in their cars, they can lower their windows or tune into 95.1 FM to get the audio. Plus, all outdoor shows will be streamed online. For details, go to www.tupelomusichall.com or call 437-5100.
.
MUSIC FEST: Jean Connolly, who helms the Center for the Arts, reached out to well-known musicians who either live in the Sunapee Region or have played at area venues, wondering if they’d like to team up for an online concert.
The result is Lake Sunapee Music Fest … From Our Home to Yours, which makes it debut at 7 p.m. today on the center’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Links to both of these online locations also are on the center’s website at www.centerfortheartsnh.org.
“Everyone found joy watching the globally televised relief concert One World: Together at Home by famous celebrity singers and musicians,” said Connolly, “so we thought, ‘Why not bring this closer to home?’”
The online lineup will include pianist Will Ogmundson, folk guitar and fiddle musicians Patrick Ross, Tom Pirozzoli, Kathy Lowe, Carl Beverly, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Kearsarge Regional Elementary Music Teacher and flutist Nicole Densmore.
“The response was very positive all the way around. These musicians want to do what they can to lift the spirits of our community during this difficult time,” Connolly said. “They went right to work preparing videos for this program and working with me to create an amazing program of song and music, folk and classical, spoken word and ensemble.”
Donations will go to the newly created Artist Emergency Relief Fund for access to grants for the creative community.
“We wish everyone well and hope we will be able to gather together in person soon, but until then, we hope the community will gather together and enjoy this first ever Music Fest online,” Connolly said.
.
LET IT BE: Soundcheck Live has released a multi-artist cover of The Beatles’ hit “Let it Be” featuring more than 65 artists, including Avril Lavigne, Nuno Bettencourt and Gary Cherone (Extreme), rock guitarist Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper), Phil X (Bon Jovi) and dugPinnick (King’s X).
The song and video, now on streaming digital services and Soundcheck Live’s YouTube page, benefits the MusiCares Relief Fund for those hit hard in the largely shuttered music industry in recent weeks, including — musicians, engineers, producers and stagehands.
Working with the MusiCares Foundation, Steve Ferlazzo, founder of Soundcheck Live, said, “We chose ‘Let It Be’ as a song of hope in uncertain times. I like to think of this project as an entire three-hour Soundcheck Live show condensed into one 5-minute song that will offer people some inspiration and help when they need it most.”
The project drew a long list of musicians, vocalists and engineers who have performed and worked alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Fitz and the Trantrums, Fuel, Rihanna, Linda Perry, Stevie Wonder, Foo Fighters, Britney Spears and David Cook.
.
JUST FOR LAUGHS: Andrew Balch of ABI Waste Removal took the trash but left a smile at the end of one Chester family’s driveway.
Hoping to get passersby to add their votes to a game of “Would You Rather,” the family had drawn three boxes of choices: eat a doughnut or candy; fly a kite or ride a scooter; and play basketball or baseball. Next to the charts, an arrow pointed to a big piece of pinkish chalk.
“Something tells me ABI played our sidewalk chalk game today. We got a chuckle,” Jen Gagne said in a resulting post on Facebook.
Someone had written “The trash man is handsome” off to the side of the game, right where an emptied trash barrel sat at the end of the driveway.
It drew smiles and laughs in the neighborhood and on online community pages.
“I have gotten so many responses from people who saw that post,” Balch said, laughing. “I figured the kids were probably bored out of their minds (from recent weeks of social distancing). It breaks up the monotony. The kids kill me — they’re always pumping their fists for me to hit the air horns (on the truck).”
Balch, who said he has about 1,500 customers in Auburn and Chester, responded to Gagne’s post by saying, “This made my day. Glad to see people still have a sense of humor. Thanks. Trash Man Out!”