Original "The Love Boat" cast members Ted Lange (Isaac the bartender) and Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing) will reunite on "The Real Love Boat," CBS' dating reality series based on the beloved vintage series.
"The Real Love Boat," a reality series set aboard a Princess Cruises ship, premiered Wednesday on CBS.
LOS ANGELES — More than 35 years have passed since the final voyage of the TV classic "The Love Boat," set aboard a luxurious cruise ship, aired in 1986. But time has not dulled the nostalgic glow around the series and its irresistible gimmick — an ever-changing rotation of major and minor celebrities involved in various rom-com adventures about the ship.
Through nine seasons and several reunion specials, more than 500 celebrities from classic Hollywood (Gene Kelly, Ginger Rogers, Lillian Gish, Joan Fontaine, Eva Marie Saint), Broadway (Ethel Merman, Robert Goulet, Tammy Grimes), television (Don Adams, Lorne Greene, Florence Henderson, Eve Arden), music (The Pointer Sisters, Janet Jackson, Engelbert Humperdinck) and sports (Dick Butkus, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Joe Namath) appeared on the ABC series. Also boarding were unlikely guest stars (Halston, Bob Mackie and Andy Warhol among them) and up-and-comers (like Martin Short and Tom Hanks).
Interacting with the colorful passengers and steering them through their romantic highs and lows in every episode was the attentive crew, headed by Capt. Merrill Stubing (Gavin MacLeod). The crew members also engaged in plenty of their own hijinks.
Two of those members — Ted Lange, who played bartender Isaac Washington, and Jill Whelan, who played Stubing's daughter, Vicki — are hitting the high seas again this week, as they reunite for a reality series inspired by the vintage comedy.
The two will pop in on CBS' "The Real Love Boat," featuring singles looking for love and competing in "chemistry and compatibility challenges" aboard a Princess Cruises ship. The winning couple on the show, which premiered Wednesday and is hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, will receive a cash prize and the "ultimate" luxury Princess Cruise.
"This is a cool way to bring back the essence of our show in a fresh and different way," said Whelan last week, during a visit to the ViacomCBS headquarters in Hollywood. "It's a fun opportunity for me and Ted as elder statesmen to come and talk to these kids about what love and romance really looks like."
Seated next to her was Lange, who kept praising his former co-star. Whelan has kept writing, acting and producing various projects while Lange has stayed active in the theater world as a director and playwright, with a special passion for Shakespeare.
Lange said the experience of being on "The Love Boat" was life-changing. "As I look back, I now realize how lucky I was. I was just trying to build my career, and then I hit this home run on this show. At the time, I thought it was supposed to happen. But now I say to myself, 'You're a lucky SOB.'"
"The Love Boat" was a Saturday-night staple during its entire run, and the formula never deviated: three different stories all meshed together during the hour-long installments. A year following its 1977 premiere, the series was paired with "Fantasy Island," another anthology with new guest stars every week. Both were produced by TV mogul Aaron Spelling.
'I believe people remember it affectionately because they were younger when they watched it, and it's reflective of the pop culture personality of the time," said Neal Sabin, executive vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting, which oversees the MeTV Network. The digital network, specializing in vintage TV shows, will air episodes of the series next year ("The Love Boat" is currently streaming on Paramount+).
"For parents, they could see these big stars from movies mixed in with young people and along with TV stars who were part of the zeitgeist," Sabin said. He also said the series had the quality of many series that endure through time: "The key is, are these people you would like to be friends with? The characters on this show were written and acted like they really liked each other."
Indeed, Lange and Whelan seem to bear that out. They said they stay in close contact with former crewmates Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie McCoy), Fred Grandy (purser Gopher Smith) and Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam "Doc" Bricker).
"That's the beauty of our show — all of us are still friends," said Lange. "Usually when a show ends, it's all over and you say goodbye. But 'The Love Boat' crew loves and protects each other. I just directed Fred in "Give 'Em Hell, Harry" in Warsaw, Ind., and I'm going to New York to stay with Bernie and his wife .... Bernie is more like my brother, and Fred is like my best friend."
"I just talked to Tewes this morning," said Whelan.