”Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (432 pages, $28)

I’ll start my review with the headline: Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood” is one of 2023’s most sophisticated, stylish and searching literary works, a full-on triumph from a generational talent. Catton is best known for her Booker Prize-winning “The Luminaries,” published a decade ago; at age 28 she was (and remains) the youngest laureate. Her new novel, titled after a ragtag team of ecological leftists, employs the thriller form to magnificent effect.