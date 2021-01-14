MANCHESTER — Theatre Kapow continues its 30th season with a second series of livestreamed productions, beginning with “A Hundred Words for Snow,” by Tatty Hennessey, Friday through Sunday.
The tale follows 15-year-old Rory as she pursues her late father’s lifelong dream to journey to the North Pole. She packs a rucksack and her father’s ashes for a journey of love, loss and endless snow.
It’s about being an explorer in a melting world — a coming-of-age story, only with polar bears.
The show also brings together three members of the Cahoon family: Emma Cahoon, a student at Boston University School of Theatre, stars as Rory; her mother, Carey Cahoon, who is Kapow’s co-founder and a company member, directs the show; and her father, Matt Cahoon, is artistic director of the theater.
“It’s a really important time to be making theater however we can. We’re in a certain coming-of-age time of theater, a new era. It feels close to my heart, too, as the past year has sort of been my ‘coming of age,’ as well,” Emma Cahoon said.
“The way that my parents and (Kapow) have been able to fill this blank canvas with color has been astonishing, and I’m so thrilled to have my shot at it with them.”
Live-streamed shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. Visit tkapow.com for information.