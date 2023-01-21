LANCASTER
T here were multiple incarnations of the “Marlboro Man,” but of that group of ad-copy cowboys, only one — Edward Joseph Widmayer — was also an accomplished, prolific painter who called Lancaster home.
William Rugh, 72, owner and curator of the William Rugh Gallery in Lancaster, was working at North Country Ford when he met Wildmayer, a customer who hailed from New York City and summered in the North Country town.
This meeting marked the start of a personal and professional relationship that lasted until Widmayer’s death in 2010.
Rugh is not a trained artist nor critic, but he has always been attuned and attracted by art, and he knows what he likes.
From college, when he bought several etchings by Benjamin Lander and sold them at a profit, “I was an art collector,” said Rugh. Reflecting on the etchings, “It was thrilling to think that somebody can do that knowing I can’t do that.”
An early start in art
Widmayer’s talent was immediately apparent to Rugh, who was also taken by his back story.
Widmayer was the son of Fred J. and Rose (Kronert) Widmayer. His father was at one time the youngest captain in the New York Fire Department.
Widmayer pursued art as a teenager, working in oils, and painted several religiously themed works. At age 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in campaigns in Africa and Italy during World War II.
After the war, Widmayer attended the Pratt Art Institute, majoring in advertising art and production, and studied with abstract impressionist Hans Hofmann. In 1951, Widmayer travelled to Paris where he studied with cubist painters Fernand Léger and Amadée Ozenfant. He was selected for an exhibition at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Widmayer worked for several advertising companies in the 1950s, and from 1959 to 1968, he was also a print and television model.
Among the companies and products Widmayer represented (as a model, he went by the name of Eric Widmark) were Van Heusen clothing, TWA and Eastern Air Lines, Smith-Corona typewriters, Sears, Calvert whiskey, Prestone anti-freeze, and both Tareyton and Marlboro cigarettes.
Unlike a number of the Marlboro Men, Widmayer wasn’t a big fan of tobacco, said Rugh.
“...Ed did smoke in the service, Army Infantry, 1939 to 1944,” said Rugh, but “He quit shortly after he was discharged, probably late 1940s.”
Popular figure in town
Even as he worked in advertising both in front of and behind the camera, Widmayer continued to paint, said Rugh, and in 1977 relocated permanently from New York to Lancaster.
In Lancaster, Widmayer was the opposite of the reclusive artist.
“It’d take him three to four hours to get through” the Shaw’s supermarket in Lancaster, “because he knew everybody,” recalled Rugh, adding that the town embraced Widmayer, although Widmayer was a fish out of water there for a little while.
“He told me he used to sell pieces in New York City for as much as $40,000, but I chastised him all the time: ‘You’re no longer in New York City and even $10,000 is too much,’” Rugh said. “We’re in Lancaster, New Hampshire. It’s what the market will bear.”
Rugh estimated that Widmayer produced between 1,000 and 1,200 pieces of art during his lifetime, which, he said is “a huge volume of work for any artist.”
Rugh has sold upwards of 800 of those pieces, saying “Now I know I’m going to make it,” a reference to promises he made to Widmayer that he would “craft a book about his artwork” and “see that all of his body of work was hanging on people’s walls by the time my life was ending.”
Those promises were kept in a book — “Edward Joseph Widmayer: The Man/The Model/The Modern Master” — that Rugh wrote and published in 2012.
The limited-edition book — only 100 copies were printed — contains color photos of many of the pieces that Widmayer generated over nine decades of creativity. Some of the works are on display at the Rugh Gallery, which is filled from floor to ceiling with art.
A long career
Stephen Stinehour of South Lunenburg, Vermont, provided a testimonial for the book about Widmayer.
Stinehour, 74, whose family founded the prestigious Stinehour Press (1950-2008), co-designed the book with Rugh.
Stinehour said he knew Widmayer was a “significant artist” when he first visited his studio, which was in a barn at his Lancaster home and filled with paintings.
“Some artists are committed only for 10 years and they stop,” he said, whereas “Ed painted all his life and his range of styles is quite extraordinary.”
“Ed constantly surprised me,” said Stinehour, who owns several pieces by Widmayer. “He had the capacity to do so many different styles or approaches and he even did some sculpture.”
“He was a cool dude,” said Stinehour. “You look at that Greenwich Village shot (of Widmayer posing for a photo with his wife, Maria at their home in New York City) …that was ’50s cool. I bet men and women admired him as he walked down the street.”
That said, Widmayer “never came across as cool and never spoke about his life as a model,” said Stinehour, who hoped that this story about Widmayer will continue to educate the world “about Ed and his contribution to art.”
Stinehour is particularly thrilled, however, that Rugh is helping to ensure Widmayer’s legacy. He said the fear of many artists — including those like Widmayer who’ve never known fame in their lifetimes — is that their works will simply be thrown away when they die.
In today’s social media environment, Widmayer would have found a receptive audience, which is great, said Stinehour, but it’s not why Widmayer painted.
“Ed didn’t create his art for exposure,” Stinehour said. “He was an artist.”
Dozens of Widmayers are on display and for sale at Just L Modern Antiques on Main Street in Littleton, where co-owner Gregory Covell, 70, said they are very popular, especially among customers from “away” who want a huge splash of color in their homes.
“I’m always travelling around the North Country,” looking for items to re-sell at the shop, Covell said. When he explored Rugh’s gallery, he discovered “a lot of nice stuff,” but the Widmayer works jumped out at him.
“I like finding artists that in many ways were unknown and bring them back to life,” said Covell.
Littleton is a hot regional market for art, Covell said, and Widmayer’s works “get people’s attention because he was always a colorist.”
Covell credits Rugh for doing the footwork in exposing Widmayer to an audience beyond Lancaster, and, echoing Stinehour, said “it’s a very legitimate fear” of artists that “their painting would be thrown away” upon their deaths.
Since he began working with Rugh, Covell said, he has sold more than 50 Widmayers.
The thing that delights Covell most is that Widmayer’s works changed throughout his life. “I don’t know of another artist who did the diversity of what he did.”
Rugh said he thinks about Widmayer every day and misses him.
“He was a great man and a great artist,” said Rugh. “Ninety-five percent of his art was a masterpiece. I wish this town had five art galleries.”