MEREDITH - The recently installed ninth annual Meredith Sculpture Walk raises questions about what is art while answering one about what androids do in their free time: They build cairns.
The sculpture walk, an effort of the Greater Meredith Program, is one of a handful of sculpture walks around New Hampshire — and one of the most expansive, with 33 pieces around the downtown and along the shores of Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Starting with a pocket park in 2012, the Meredith Sculpture Walk Committee begn installing sculptures in high-visibility areas along Main Street, on the grounds of the Mill Falls Marketplace and lakeside in Hesky and Scenic parks.
The sculptures, which are chosen by a jury, are installed for up to two years, said committee chair Bev Lapham. They are intended to serve three purposes — bring more visitors into Meredith, get them to explore and support local businesses, and promote the sculptors.
In each of those ways, the Meredith Sculpture Walk has “exceeded our expectations,” Lapham said, joking that another benefit is that locals — many of whom are presently accommodating summertime guests — have a place to send people for a couple hours while they tidy up after them.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Lapham said Sunday, and it offers artists an unprecedented venue to display their works, sell them and perhaps drum up commissions. Lapham noted that the artists don’t pay to have their work displayed, and the Sculpture Walk doesn’t take any fee if the artists get a commission.
Seventeen of the sculptures installed in 2022 are new. This year’s works include Colton Workman’s piece, “Droid’s Free Time,” which makes it clear they build cairns when they aren’t doing other android stuff.
Lapham thanked “a dedicated group of docents” who give free tours of as much or as little of the Sculpture Walk as people want to see every Wednesday.
Meredith Sculpture Walk does not compete with other sculpture walks in the Granite State, said Lapham, but sees them as comrades in beautifying New Hampshire and making it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors alike.
One of Lapham’s favorite descriptions of the Sculpture Walk is from Phil Warren, who was Meredith’s longtime town administrator until he left to become city manager in Berlin this past May.
The Sculpture Walk, Lapham said, was “the only thing in town that Warren said he never heard a complaint about.”
For next year, the event’s 10th anniversary, the Sculpture Walk wants to reach out to all the artists who have participated in the past and invite them to submit new sculptures for the special occasion.
Brochures for the 2022 Sculpture Walk soon will be available online, as well as at several kiosks downtown, Town Hall, the Public Library and entrances to the Courtyard on Main and to Hesky and Scenic parks.