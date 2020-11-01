A few weekend events around the state:
Drive-in concert
SWANZEY — Come in costume to a concert by Pink Talking Fish, Mihali (of Twiddle) and Neighbor at the Cheshire Fairground, 247 Monadnock Highway, at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $99 to $148 per vehicle of up to 5 people. Info: drive-in-live.com.
Horsey Halloween
GOFFSTOWN — Dress up and take a drive through UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s property, 153 Paige Hill Road,between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday. Five horses and handlers will be out and about. Keep an eye out for characters from “Toy Story” movies, Fred Flintstone and a unicorn. Info: upreachtec.org.
Monster Bash Dinner
AMHERST — Labelle Winery, 345 Route 101, Amherst, is extending some “ghastly greetings” to guests from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday for dinner, drinks and dancing for ages 21 and older.
Tickets: $167 to $501 per registered group. There will be a best costume contest. Info: 672-9898, labellewineryevents.com.
Hobo Express
LINCOLN — The Hobo Railroad will welcome aboard people of all ages at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Hobo Junction Station. Come in costume. Tickets: $18.50 for adults, $13.50 for ages 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. Info: 745-2135, hoborr.com/hobo-rail-road.