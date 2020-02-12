PORTSMOUTH — Generic Theater presents “A Skull in Connemara,” a dark comedy about on a gravedigger who each year has to remove old skeletons — including the wife he is accused of killing — to make way for the newly deceased.
Directed by Peggi McCarthy of Exeter and written by Martin McDonagh, the show opens Friday at the Players’ Ring, 105 Marcy St., and runs through March 1.
Expect misfits and unnerving events, some potentially gory.
“It has dark humor, sarcastic humor, a humor based in the expense of others, but it’s funny,” said Roland Goodbody, who plays the gravedigger.
“It’s a dark commentary on love,” he added. “Mick still has feelings for his dead wife and still feels guilty that she died as she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.”
In addition to Goodbody, the cast includes Sven Wiberg of Durham, Peter Michaud of Dover, and Deborah Chick of Kittery, Maine.
Set in modern rural Ireland, “A Skull in Connemara” is finds gravedigger Mick Dowd working to make room for new bodies in the church’s graveyard. How Mick finishes his work and whose bones must be dug out provide the action.
The show premiered in 1998 when the 24-year-old McDonagh became the first playwright since Shakespeare to have four productions running on a London stage at once.
As it happens, Goodbody is a Brit and McCarthy is Irish, which may deepen their appreciation for McDonagh.
“Not only can Roland do a really good Irish accent, but he’s been there and hung out there a lot,” McCarthy said. She suggested that her own Irish lineage may help her enjoy the playwright’s sense of humor.
The language in the play is what most appeals to Roland.
“There is a musicality, a balance, rhythm and cadence to the language that I like rolling around in my mouth,” he said.
A McDonagh’s show often emphasizes props, and this play is no exception, McCarthy said. She promised a full complement of props, many of which are destroyed and have to be recreated in each show.
“McDonagh is wicked,” McCarthy said. “He presents things that are really terrible and makes them funny,”
Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
A “Talkback,” which gives the audience a chance to discuss the performance with the actors and director, will follow the afternoon show on Feb. 23. Tickets are $20, with discounts for students and seniors.