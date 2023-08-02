Kevin Pollak

Prolific actor Kevin Pollak only will admit to being part of six standout movies, including Rob Reiner’s legal drama “A Few Good Men” and Martin Scorsese’s gritty “Casino.”

“My wife and I will negotiate because she insists it’s way more than six, and I will begrudgingly allow her to demonstrate the number in individual choices. And then I’ll have to admit, OK, maybe there’s 11.”