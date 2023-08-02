Prolific actor Kevin Pollak only will admit to being part of six standout movies, including Rob Reiner’s legal drama “A Few Good Men” and Martin Scorsese’s gritty “Casino.”
“My wife and I will negotiate because she insists it’s way more than six, and I will begrudgingly allow her to demonstrate the number in individual choices. And then I’ll have to admit, OK, maybe there’s 11.”
Whatever the number — and it’s actually impressively high, Pollak’s wry sense of delivery has earned him decades in the spotlight.
He’s got the stories to prove it, including “Jack Nicholson hitting on my mom when she came to the set of ‘A Few Good Men,’” Pollak says in a recent interview.
Pollak, who also is a master celebrity impersonator and standup comic, a podcaster and book author, will share tales of his adventures in a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester.
The program is part of the three-day Manchester International Film Festival, which runs Aug. 10-12 at the Rex Theatre.
Pollak often gives his roles a sharp wit or simmering intensity.
When he shares thoughts about his career, it’s a seamless patter with an earnest air.
So it takes a second to register the self-effacing and totally self-aware snippets he slips into conversation as if muttering under his breath.
“I’ve been in a number of movies,” he says modestly, adding “I don’t know the exact number” while instantly saying “97.”
Being a character actor has served Pollak well on TV and in the movies. Playing so many diverse roles — comedies, mysteries and dramas alike — means he hasn’t been pigeon-holed in the entertainment industry.
“It is the blessing of the character actor. It’s a diversity of choices. You want to be as challenged as you can be. To stretch and do things you haven’t done is part of the fun.”
He’s been in “Grumpy Old Men” and its sequel, the series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the tough-guy comedy “The Whole Nine Yards.”
“My mother claimed that when I was 4 or 5 years old, when she would take me to a movie I would come out of the (theater) walking and talking as one of the characters in the film,” Pollak says.
That fascination led to cracking up high school friends with impersonations of movie stars.
Next came the standup shows, and a film that was so well received, he was getting job offers without having to audition.
“But still, so many elements have to line up each and every time. It’s really, really hard to make a movie or television program. And it’s nearly impossible for it to be exceptional,” he says. “I am acutely aware of how fortunate I’ve been, and I say that sincerely. There’s a tremendous amount of good fortune or luck that must happen.”
It’s also given him some funny feedback about his ability to mimic people, and he often slips into the guise of other celebrities during an interview.
It’s led to some pranks over the years as well.
Michael Keaton, a character actor who has played everything from the stiff-upper-lipped Batman and the mischievous spirit Beetlejuice, revealed on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” talk show a handful of years ago that he’d received a phone call from one of his acting idols, Alan Arkin. But after asking about “90 questions about ‘The In-Laws,’” Keaton became suspicious. Why would Arkin be calling him?
“I also did it to Paul Reiser,” Pollak admits of impersonating Arkin.
Still, Pollak calls it a parlor trick that wouldn’t work if the celebrity was in the room.
“Because as good as others might think I am, it’s still a facsimile. If I can think of someone you love and I can recreate this in front of you, I’ll actually steal the affection you have for that person. I have this freakish ability that I can’t really explain, other than that all children mimic when they are infants in order to learn to speak — (until) someone tells them to stop …”
The people who make Pollak laugh include contemporaries like Bill Burr, who is set to do the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sept. 30.
Pollak also caught the “Barbie” movie and thinks Michael Cera and Ryan Gosling were hysterical.
For more dramatic roles, he mentions Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCario in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and anything Michael Shannon has been in.