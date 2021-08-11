PETERBOROUGH -- Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Field will take part in a free virtual panel about the art of writing a memoir.
The "Across the MacDowell Dinner Table" program is a joint venture between MacDowell, one of the country’s leading artist residencies -- and one with century-deep roots in Peterborough -- and 92Y’s salon series, based in New York City.
In 2018, Field released “In Pieces,” drawing on a lifetime of personal journals to delve through childhood sexual and psychological abuse, her fractured relationships and the search for answers that both haunted her and fueled her storied acting career.
She will join Nell Painter, who chairs MacDowell’s board and is a MacDowell Fellow (someone who has conducted a residency program there), along with Fellows Riva Lehrer and T. Kira Madden, in the 7 p.m. conversation today.
“It’s been in the works for a long time. It’s shaping up to be an interesting and entertaining program,” said MacDowell’s manager of communications Jonathan Gourlay.
Field, who won Academy Awards for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart,” takes readers through an unflinching account of her youth and early TV roles, including “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun” and the Emmy Award-winning miniseries “Sybil,” about a woman diagnosed with dissociative “personalities, as well as her conflicted memories of marriage and motherhood.
Tonight’s program will begin with Painter talking about her memoir, “Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over,” about pursuing dreams regardless of how others may see a person's race, age and ambition.
Lehrer’s memoir, “Golem Girl,” digs into the subject of observation and explores her career as a visual artist.
“The experience of being observed, whether you want to be or not, really draws me in,” she said. “If I’m doing a portrait, I am staring at someone for a long time, and that can be painful.… so I’m making sure the people I work with have a lot of power, that they can say no.”
Madden, who wrote “Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls: A Memoir,” also explores possibilities.
“In a way this book is the first time I could tell my story – about what happened to me and my life – without being interrupted,” she said.
MacDowell Executive Director Philip Himberg will moderate the conversation.