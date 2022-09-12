Adam Sandler to return to Manchester with show at SNHU Arena By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Adam Sandler will return to Manchester for comedy and songs at the SNHU Arena. From Facebook Actor Adam Sandler returned to his alma mater in 2010 to speak at Manchester High School Central’s graduation. Union Leader File Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Sandman is coming home to Manchester. Adam Sandler is set to return to his hometown next month to bring jokes and songs to the SNHU Arena as part of a North American tour with 15 stops.The star of “Happy Gilmore” and “The Wedding Singer” will perform alongside a “surprise guest,” at the Saturday, Oct. 22 show, according to a news release.Tickets, which start at $39.50, go on sale at noon on Sept. 16.The tour starts the day before in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He will also make stops in Boston and Connecticut.Sandler, 56, who grew up in Manchester’s North End and graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1984, has been known to be spotted around the Queen City during visits.In 2019, Sandler filmed a “60 Minutes” piece at his childhood home. The report also featured scenes in the Puritan Backroom, where Sandler worked in the ice cream parlor.In the meantime, the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street has been trying to lure Sandler back in celebration of its 100 anniversary. Maybe the “Sandman” will swing by when he is in town.In 2018, “100% Fresh” was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour, according to the release.His latest film “Hustle” was released on Netflix in June. Sandler is also known for this time on “Saturday Night Live.” Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.Sandler spoke at the Central High graduation held at the arena in 2010. Visit SNHUArena.com for more information or to purchase tickets. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWoman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancéCMC memo to employees slams Boston Globe story on former heart surgeonGail Fisher's Dog Tracks: There's a new dog virus in circulationGarrison Keillor: What was done for me back in MinnesotaKennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crashMurder victim was on an exercise walk when he was stabbed to death, says granddaughterTrump calls Sununu, who urges endorsement in Senate raceFatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in HooksettManchester homeless director resignsWoman who died on Mount Cabot from New York Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSt. Joseph Cathedral renovationFirst day back at Smyth Road SchoolUNH stages late rally to win opener, 31-21, over Monmouth2022 Sky ShowWhittemore CenterCigna/Elliot Corporate 5kBedford first day of school Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT