ENTER-TV-CRITIC-REVIEWS-MCT

Adam Sandler takes a back seat to his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” 

 Netflix/TNS

Adam Sandler caught heat for casting his real-life daughters in his latest Netflix film, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," and the film's director has come to his defense amid the "nepo-babies" debate.

Sandler's just doing what he's always done: Making a movie with his friends, director Sammi Cohen told the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. But this time around, those friends are his kids.