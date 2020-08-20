A fter five months of closure, the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester reopens its doors to the public today with a bold juxtaposition of exhibits.
It’s a striking mix that includes a pair of new exhibits — one centered on Portsmouth artist Richard Haynes’ vibrant patchwork drawings about the Underground Railroad and the other an explosion of churning images and sounds inspired by video game culture.
“We wanted to respond to what’s going on in the world,” said Alan Chong, the executive director of the Ash Street museum. “That’s the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, and the anxiety that really affects a large part of society.”
What you’ll see
One of the first things visitors will see in the entrance to the galleries is a display of stark black-and-white photographs from the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. The pictures are culled from the Currier’s own collection, and while decades have passed, the echoes of those clashes seem particularly timely in light of recent protests throughout the country.
“(It’s) a chance to think about things, to envision the future, to think about things that matter,” Chong said. “It’s an opportunity to show parts of the collection that aren’t always on view — and a way of connecting art with society.”
It’s also a chance for the Currier to venture into new realms, including one exhibit that was put on hold in March after the governor issued stay-at-home orders during the early days of the pandemic.
A riot of motion and popping hues, “Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art” is a crash course in the ways art and pop culture can both collide and come together.
The trip into myriad virtual worlds begins with a swirling panel in which objects — burning houses, military tanks, weapons and a menacing supernatural creature — emerge only to fade out of view in a chaotic stream.
“It does reflect life,” a patron murmurs as he finishes studying a nearby wall of artwork that reflects racial divides.
Everywhere in this exhibit, sounds and images vie for screen time, at times paying homage to the video game craft and at others poking fun at it. It’s Tetris meets Candy Crush meets Call of Duty. Looping displays give the gallery a surreal, carnivalesque feel at times, and artwork reinforces this heady mix of fantasy and real-world issues, ranging from cyber sex and time travel to gun violence, gender and racial equality and homelessness.
It’s at turns playful and quirky and then pointedly graphic and stark, the messages and intentions different while all paying homage to the evolving video gaming world since its early days in the 1970s.
One corner of the gallery offers a chance for a quieter meditation. There are blue blocks to sit on while a soothing stream of birds, trees, floating forms and shadows play across a screen. And toward the end of the exhibition, a stunningly detailed video, inspired by the Vegas Strip and Times Square, serves up eye-catching cityscapes. Watch for the rain drops and fireworks.
Originally, “Open World” was to feature a host of interactive features that would have drawn visitors further into the dialogue but those are not in operation in light of COVID-19 precautions. Also, note that there are depictions of violence and nudity in the exhibition.
Talking allowed
The Currier’s new timed admission protocols limit the number of patrons on site at one time, and it’s interesting to see how visitors experience and react to the exhibits during a member preview last week. Whereas one couple exchanged thoughts in library-soft tones in front of the Civil Rights images, two others have a full-volume discussion in the upper reaches of the museum when viewing another new exhibit, “Richard Haynes: Whispering Quilt.”
“To have people exchanging ideas in front of a work of art, engaging with each other, is just thrilling,” Chong said. “That’s our mission. When you go with someone to a museum and you have an interesting discussion, or you talk to a docent and that guides you to create a new understanding through that conversation … It’s creating your own meaning in front of a work of art that’s critical.”
“Whispering Quilt” is up the stairs in a retooled space that for years has featured a large grouping of paintings in a salon-type presentation. Haynes’ drawings are filled with bright colors and pieced-together shapes that look like traditional quilting patterns. From further away, I see broader shapes but up close there is a different story. Hidden in plain sight, much like messages and notes passed along the Underground Railroad, is the story of an enslaved family’s journey from a Southern plantation to freedom in Canada.
It’s fittingly disconcerting that quilting — an art form that usually evokes a sense of cozy warmth — gives me a chill. In the middle of the series, I can see the shadowed figure of a hanged woman in one drawing, and people hiding among the stones in a graveyard in another. The final drawing, though, brings a long-awaited family celebration.
A nearby placard includes this note: “The faceless figures represent the thousands of slaves who made the journey as well as the hidden lives of countless others who died in servitude. The brilliant colors suggest that joy can be found even in horrific situations.”
Finding comfort
For those who take comfort in visiting longtime favorites at the Currier, chances are that they still are on view as the museum reopens. Among them: American Impressionist painter Edmund Tarbell’s comforting plein-air canvases and the striking 1863 sculpture “Nydia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompeii” by Randolph Rogers.
“That’s a permanent fixture. Also, she’s too heavy to move,” Chong said, with a laugh.
The public also gets another chance to see the work of the Currier first’s executive director with “A Life Made in Art: Maud Biggs Knowlton.” Knowlton, a lifelong Manchester resident with strong ties to Monhegan Island off the coast of Maine, helmed the Currier from 1929 to 1946. A noted artist, she created watercolors, oils and designs for porcelain.
In addition, Chong said the Currier continues community “wellness” initiatives, including a just-launched program geared toward teenagers and those in their early 20s and another for combat veterans and military families.