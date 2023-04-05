Tickets go on sale Friday for a Granite State slate that ranges from Hollywood Vampires to ZZ Top.
Here’s what you need to know:
Tickets go on sale Friday for a Granite State slate that ranges from Hollywood Vampires to ZZ Top.
Here’s what you need to know:
MANCHESTER — Hollywood Vampires, a rock supergroup with founding members Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry along with Tommy Heriksen, is bringing some musical mayhem to downtown Manchester’s SNHU Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50. General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.
The band’s name references a celebrity drinking club that stems from the 1970s and has had a re- emergence over the years with notable featured guest performers.
Catch Hollywood Vampires before they head out in June on an international tour that includes stops in Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Czech Repuglic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room will open the Queen City show. Goudreau was one of the original guitarists for the rock band Boston.
Info: snhuarena.com.
HAMPTON — ZZ Top’s Raw Whisky road trip takes over the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The band, featured in the 2019 Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” has made a lasting impression with tunes like “La Grange” and “Legs.”
Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets range from $41 to $101.
Info: casinoballroom.com.
GILFORD — Multi-platinum alt-rock band Incubus, best known for the hit single “Drive,” is making a stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The 7:15 p.m. show will be opened by Badflower, whose album “OK, I’m Sick” made the Billboard 200 in 2019, and Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, whose singles including the grunge-inflected singles “Just You” and “Bandaid.”
General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.
Info: banknhpavilion.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.