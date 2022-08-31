'Almost, Maine' and 'Lucky Stiff' hit the stage Aug 31, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New London Barn Playhouse closes out its 90th season with playwright John Cariani’s stage favorite “Almost, Maine!”It’s a vignette of love and loss, with a man who is afraid of love, a blissfully happy bride-to-be, and a longtime couple who keeps their love in a box.Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.Info: nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.The madcap musical “Lucky Stiff” is at the Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.It centers on British shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon, who is set to inherit six million dollars from an uncle he’s never met, but only if he takes his uncle’s body on a whirlwind tour of Monte Carlo.Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or 603-323-8500. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesJudge to hear battle over monster garage in WeareMarket Basket expands footprint in Granite StateSky Show returns after almost 10 years to Arms Park in ManchesterGail Fisher's Dog Tracks: There's a new dog virus in circulationAngry Megyn Kelly drops F-bomb on retiring Dr. FauciLetter: Apology for those who refused vaccineMainstream church group alarmed after Free State Project IDs 'woke' churchesDeath toll from Madison rollover rises to three; 5 children survivedTeen driver killed in Amherst crashLetter: We can cancel Biden’s $80B IRS hiring spree Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2022 Sky ShowBedford first day of schoolWhittemore CenterCigna/Elliot Corporate 5kZhukovskyy found not guiltyA night out for police and the community Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT