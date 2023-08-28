Dudley Laufman, second from right in back row, poses for a photo on Aug. 4 with his band and campers and staff from Camp Quinebarge in Moultonborough, where he has called barn dances for more than four decades. In recognition of that achievement, the camp named its recreation hall after him.
CANTERBURY — Dudley Laufman has rubbed elbows with folk-music royalty like Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger and been honored for calling contra and barn dances by the state of New Hampshire and the National Endowment for the Arts.
But Laufman, 93, said that among his proudest moments was the naming of the recreation hall at Camp Quinebarge on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough after him. Since the 1970s, Laufman has called barn dances there twice a summer.
On Aug. 4, a quartet of Quinebarge counselors-in-training presented Laufman with a carved wooden sign to be installed outside the building now known as Dudley Hall.
“Thank you, Dudley,” said Eric Carlson, who in the 1980s was a camper who danced to Laufman’s directions.
“Most people don’t get introduced to contra dancing except at camp or special events,” said Carlson, the camp’s co-executive director. He called Laufman “an incredible part” of Quinebarge’s history.
A native of Arlington, Mass., Laufman, the eldest of five children, said he was inspired to become a dance caller while attending Norfolk County (Mass.) Agricultural High School because he liked the music.
Laughing, he said it was not lost on him that his male classmates who called the school’s annual spring dance received a lot of attention from young ladies.
Gradually, Laufman taught himself to call dances and to play several instruments, though he doesn’t read music. Unlike many of his contemporaries who called dances to recorded music, Laufman to this day has a live band provide accompaniment. His dances, he said with a smile, were more “raucous” because he let the dancers clap their hands.
Laufman graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts. He and his family moved to Canterbury in 1959.
One day in 1964, at a dance at Goddard College in Vermont, Laufman was approached by a talent scout for the Newport Folk Festival and invited to perform at the event the following summer.
The 1965 festival was historic for many reasons, foremost being that was where Bob Dylan “went electric,” trading his acoustic guitar for a Fender Stratocaster and changing the world of folk music.
One Saturday during the event, Laufman and his group of musicians were doing a workshop on Festival Field, while Dylan performed nearby.
After his set ended, Dylan made for the festival’s green room, pursued by enthusiastic fans, Laufman recalled. About half of them “veered off to us, and it became a dance,” Laufman said.
Laufman, the recipient of a 2009 National Heritage Fellowship from the NEA, remembers the 1965 Newport Folk Festival as the place where he hung out with Seeger, Theo Bickel, Donovan, and Peter, Paul and Mary.
He remembers meeting Dylan briefly at a dinner during the four-day festival.
“We had a pretty large band, 10 people” and several dancers in Newport, Laufman said, “and we were well received and we were all dressed up in suits, ties and long dresses.”
After returning home, Laufman went on to a successful and profitable career as a dance caller. He wrote eight books of poetry and considers himself a storyteller, though, he joked, he doesn’t get paid for stories, so he tells them “at the dump or at cocktail parties.”
Although not as active as he used to be, Laufman continues to call dances and play music. For his longevity, he credits his genes and the water from his Shaker-dug well. “It’s pretty good water,” he observed.
He is hopeful that in 45 years of calling dances at Camp Quinebarge, he inspired someone “to keep the dancing going when I pass on.”