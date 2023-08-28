Laufman and friend

Celebrated contra and barn-dance caller Dudley Laufman at his Canterbury home on Aug. 9 with Finest Kind, one of his two cats.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CANTERBURY — Dudley Laufman has rubbed elbows with folk-music royalty like Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger and been honored for calling contra and barn dances by the state of New Hampshire and the National Endowment for the Arts.

But Laufman, 93, said that among his proudest moments was the naming of the recreation hall at Camp Quinebarge on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough after him. Since the 1970s, Laufman has called barn dances there twice a summer.

Dudley Hall

Dudley Laufman, second from right in back row, poses for a photo on Aug. 4 with his band and campers and staff from Camp Quinebarge in Moultonborough, where he has called barn dances for more than four decades. In recognition of that achievement, the camp named its recreation hall after him.
Dance caller
Dudley Laufman plays the melodeon and calls a barn dance on Aug. 4 at Camp Quinebarge in Moultonborough.