AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday.
The world's largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet," that is slated for a Sept. 3 release, the same day AMC plans to open its location in Londonderry, N.H., according to the company's website.
"Great news! This theatre is planned to reopen on September 3 with new AMC Safe & Clean policies, designed with you in mind," the company said.
Movie theaters across the world have been shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.