JAFFREY — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Carl Bernstein opened the 75th annual Jaffrey’s Amos Fortune Forum Friday night with his talk “America and Journalism Fifty Years After Watergate.”
Bernstein told the audience that the press exists for the public good and requires open-mindedness and perseverance.
“Very often the truth is not neutral,” he said repeatedly throughout the evening, but first said it when talking about the civil rights movement he stood witness to as a child.
In the early 1970s, Bernstein and Bob Woodward broke the Watergate story for The Washington Post, which led to the resignation of then-President Richard Nixon and set the standard for modern investigative reporting.
He is the author of several books including, with Woodward, “All the President’s Men” about their coverage of the Watergate story. His latest book, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” was released in January.
The Amos Fortune Forum was started in 1946 by a group of friends who wanted to create a forum for ideas on issues of public interest and importance on Friday evenings in July and August, at the historic Meeting House built in Jaffrey in 1775.
The forum is named after Amos Fortune, an African-born man who came to America as a slave. After buying his freedom, he moved to Jaffrey in 1781 to establish himself as a tanner. He helped found the Jaffrey Social Library, a group that would meet Saturday evenings to collect and discuss books dealing with history and travel. He died at the age of 91 in 1801 and was buried behind the Jaffrey Meetinghouse in the Old Burying Ground.
The Amos Fortune Forum continues Friday with Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romeny-Garrett and their talk, “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again.”