My first thought when I pull into the parking lot at Andres Institute of Art’s sculpture park in Brookline is that this feels like a scavenger hunt.
I’ve always been curious about Big Bear Mountain. Ever since engineer and art enthusiast Paul Andres and master sculptor John Weidman co-founded an art institute at the old ski hill in 1998, sculptors from around the world have come here for symposiums, crafting more than 100 pieces that have become permanent fixtures across 140 miles of landscape paths.
My mission on a recent weekday morning was to visit as many pieces as I could in a two-hour span.
Arriving at the entrance at 106 Route 13, I park and download the Trailforks app on my phone, and then grab a paper map for good measure. I head into the woods and begin looking for sculpture among the greened-up foliage at the side of the paths, atop peaks with pristine views and in clusters at trail junctures.
Across one dirt road a large upturned face rests on a ground-level slab. On another section of path, a tunnel of sunlight stretches toward a steampunk-esque door in partial shadow. It looks like a some kind of portal through time.
In a small clearing, three standing rocks lean toward one another in what looks like communication. Hints of human form emerge from the tops of the rough-hewn stones — a tilted head here, a curved shoulder there.
Hiking along the network of trails at the sculpture park is like walking into a hundred different snippets of conversation — sometimes you catch a lingering phrase while other times it’s as if the chatter dies the moment you enter the room. That is to say, some sculptures speak to me, but some don’t, and after an initial apologetic pang, I realize I’m OK with that. Art is an inherently subjective thing — sometimes it’s just tough to connect visually with certain pieces of art. But I’m also pleasantly surprised at how a few of the hinted forms and geometric shapes have me circling around them to catch all the angles.
For the first half-hour, I’m intent on using the trail maps, but it soon feels like I’m watching some kind of tennis match, my eyes darting back and forth between the maps in my hands and the scenery to my left and right. With no eye on the trail under my feet, I nearly face-plant three times, tripping over tree roots in the path, and then decide it’s time to pocket my cell phone and the park pamphlet.
It turns out meandering the trails, as opposed to methodically checking off visited pieces, is a much better way to experience the park anyway. The lines between landscape and canvas start to blur, and I’m looking for — and finding — unexpected pops of color and shape everywhere.
That’s been the institute’s aim from the beginning — finding a way to incorporate art, culture and commentary on the past and future into the natural world.
The sculptures pop into view and then fade from sight as you go along the winding trails. The pieces — often with enigmatic titles — are by artists from New Hampshire and around the United States and from faraway places including Zimbabwe, England, Iran, Canada, India, Ireland, Italy and Iceland.
The park trails are open from dawn to dusk daily, though the studios are closed and there are no portable toilets on site because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no set admission fee but donations are encouraged via a parking lot sculpture that has a metal mailbox at its center.
On a recent weekday morning, the crowds were light, but social-distancing posters tacked here and there on the trails attest to the fact that this can be a popular place to visit, especially from one peak with dramatic mountain views and a stone “Phoenix” sculpture by Janis Karlovs of Latvia.
By 10:30 a.m. on this day, a dozen cars are in the parking lot, 10 with Massachusetts plates since the park is close to the border.
Visitors are asked to keep 6 feet of distance between one another and wear masks.
For more information, go to andresinstitute.org.