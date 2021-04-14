W ildlife painter Rosemary Conroy had big plans for her new gallery space in the old Francestown firehouse.
The artist and naturalist had just moved into the two-floor building last March and was ready to welcome visitors when then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything shut down.
Since people largely weren’t able to come inside her gallery, Conroy brought her art to the community, turning the doors on the front of the firehouse into an evolving canvas of creatures to mark the passing seasons.
She’s painted an eagle, a moose, a bee and, this past winter, a polar bear, which proved tricky.
“Paint doesn’t like the cold,” she said.
As the winter started to give way to spring, Conroy decided she would paint something with a sense of hope. She had an ancient Egyptian saying in mind: “Found Joy, Brought Joy.”
“Apparently the ancient Egyptians considered a person having lived a good life if they spent it ‘finding joy and bringing joy,’” she said.
She turned to the community for an idea of what animal she should paint. The general consensus? A rabbit.
Waiting for a good stretch of warm sunny weather, Conroy was able to get the spring scene in place earlier this month.
“I love color, and I have so much joy for animals. That’s what I’m trying to express,” she said.
Conroy had been working in her home studio in Weare for 15 years when she had the opportunity to move out to the old fire station, part of the Three Sisters building in Francestown’s little downtown.
Residents banded together to save the building and bring back the Francestown Village Store after the previous owners ran into financial troubles. Now, the building has three tenants — the store, Conway’s studio and gallery and financial adviser Michael White of Ameriprise.
Though she’s now a prolific painter, known for her largescale wildlife images of bears, horses, birds and owls, there was a time when she hadn’t thought she could be a professional artist.
She was working in New York as an IT professional for a Wall Street firm, but felt it wasn’t a good fit. A chance meeting with a naturalist led her to pause her pursuit of a master’s degree in science from Antioch University. Instead, she started working for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
Conroy also found herself writing a nature column for the New Hampshire Union Leader and co-hosting “Something Wild” on New Hampshire Public Radio.
But the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center, where she used to work, shook Conroy, and she decided to pursue her dream of being an artist.
The firehouse is a perfect artist’s space, with room downstairs for a gallery and upstairs for a studio. The first floor used to house the horse-drawn fire carriage, and the upstairs used to be where the fire fighter would hang out, she said.
When she moved in, Conroy found the upstairs packed with things like Halloween decorations and even a player piano.
“They just used it for storage,” she said.
Conroy hopes the location will help her connect people to the outdoors in many ways, including hosting art clubs and discussions to leading bid walks.
“My goal is always to connect people to nature,” she said.
Conroy will start having public hours May 7, on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conroy hopes to get a small deck built to allow more people to gather safely at the firehouse.