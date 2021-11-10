Canadian-Celtic roots
JAFFREY: Le Vent du Nord, a Canadian ensemble rooted in the Celtic diaspora, performs at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Park Theatre, 19 Main St. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
Rockin’ at Tupelo
DERRY: Peter Wolf and Marc Broussard are headed to the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St. Tickets to Wolf’s set at 8 p.m. Saturday are $45 to $50 and tickets to Broussard’s concert at 7 p.m. Sunday are $35 to $45. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
Neil Young tribute
GOFFSTOWN: Matthew Caronello does a tribute to Neil Young at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College. Info: anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities or 603-641-7700.
Say goodbye to ‘Mamma’
MANCHESTER: Mamma Mia! There’s just one more weekend of this Abba-inspired favorite at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon Sunday. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Anne Frank-inspired chorale
MANCHESTER: Manchester Choral Society performs James Whitbourn’s “Annelies,” a choral work based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” and featuring soprano soloist Emily Trubey, at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Brookside Congregational Church, 2013 Elm St., and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors; it’s free for students in kindergarten through undergraduate. Info: mcsnh.org or 603-472-6627 or palacetheatre.org.
Christmas showhouse at the Fells
NEWBURY: Christmas at the Fells’ Decorator Showhouse is on display through Sunday. Professional interior designers, floral artists, decorators and volunteers have transformed the historic home into a winter wonderland. Hours are today and tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, with discounted prices of $8 per child. Info: www.thefells.org.
‘Frankenstein’ at the Players
PORTSMOUTH: “Frankenstein,” based on Mary Shelley’s novel and adapted and director by Bretton Reis, at the Players Ring, 105 Marcy St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $22 to $25. Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
Trumpeter Terence Blanchard
PORTSMOUTH: Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective and Turtle Island String Quartet take the stage at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., in “Absence,” a tribute to Wayne Shorter. The show coincides with the premiere of Blanchard’s opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Blanchard is a two-time Oscar nominee and five-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter. Info: themusichall.org and 603-436-2400.
John Paul Jones slept here
PORTSMOUTH: The John Paul Jones House is open today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Veterans Day visits. See the house where a naval hero of the American Revolution once rented a room in about 1777, when the structure was a boarding house. It’s at 43 Middle St. Info: portsmouthhistory.org.
RINDGE: Project Shakespeare presents a staged reading of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” adapted by Simon Stephens and based on Mark Haddon’s novel, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Road. Tickets are $10. Info: projectshakespeare.org.
Fine arts in Rochester
ROCHESTER: Rochester Museum of Fine Arts‘ 10th anniversary celebration and art reception from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center. Info: rochestermfa.org.
Pictures with poniesWESTMORELAND: Holiday Pictures with Ponies, presented by True Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship, at 123 River Road, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Wayne from Wayno’s Photography will take picture, and there will be cocoa and treats. Proceeds will go to Penny Clarke Miracles In Motion Scholarship Fund and therapeutic programs. Info: information@truehopeth.org or 603-757-2808.