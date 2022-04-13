COMEDY
Kevin Nealon shares the laughs at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $32. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400
Corey Rodrigues’ takes the stage at The Rex, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25. Info: 603-668-5588 or rextheatre.org
Frank Santos Jr., comedy hypnotist, is doing standup at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. Tickets are $25. Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033
EXHIBIT
The Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester, presents the work of Iranian surrealistic painter Arghavan Khosravi through Sept. 5. The exhibit opens during an Art After Work event from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Khosravi will talk about themes of exile, suppression and empowerment at 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: currier.org or 603-669-6144
STAGE
Seven Stages Shakespeare Company’s opens ”Pericles” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wentworth-Gardner Historic House Association, 50 Mechanic St., Portsmouth. Tickets: $23 or a pay-what-you-will option. Info: 7stagesshakespeare.org
Dance performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 3 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Redfern Arts Center in Keene. Faculty premieres plus an after-show Q&A are planned. Tickets are $5-$15. Livestream option is available. Info: keene.edu/arts/redfern or 603-358-2168
A Journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music, with Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove, is at 7:30 p.m. today at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets are $24. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
FESTIVAL
The 32nd annual Discover Wild New Hampshire Day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. There will be educational exhibits, animal displays and demos. Kids can try out archery, casting and fly-ting. Info: wildlife.state.nh.us
MUSIC
Three Dog Night concert is at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial, 609 Main St., Laconia. Tickets are $59-$99. Info: Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap visit the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $29-$49. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588
Jake Shimabukuro plays Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St., Derry, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $30-$50. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $49-$59. Info: 603-929-4100 or casinoballroom.com
Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Opera House. Tickets: $22 to $26. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992
Dancing Madly Backwards plays the Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St., Rochester, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5. Info: governorsinn.com or 603-332-0107
FILM
Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth presents screenings of “Maxibel” at 7 p.m. today, “The Souvenir Part II” at 7 p.m. Friday, “Oscar Shorts: Documentary” at 7 p.m. Sunday and “Cyrano” at 4 p.m. Sunday. Info: hop.dartmouth.edu
”Othello,” a silent film adaptation of Shakepeare’s tragedy, screens with live music at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., Wilton. Donation of $10 is suggested. Info: wiltontownhalltheatre.com or call 603-654-3456
FOOD
The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society’s Easter bake sale runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 111 Island Pond Road, Manchester. Info: 603-623-2045