Celebrations
The 25th Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at noon Sunday on the Queen City’s shamrock-painted Elm Street. Seven high school bands are among the units scheduled to march. The route goes from the Brady Sullivan Tower at Salmon Street to the review stand in front of Veteran’s Memorial Park. Info: saintpatsnh.com. Bring canned goods and non-perishable items for donation to New Horizons food pantry. The day also will feature 100-yard Lil’ Leprechaun run for ages 8 and under at 10:15 a.m., followed by the 2-mile Shamrock Shuffle at 11 a.m. Info: millenniumrunning.com.
In a sure sign of spring, the New Hampshire Orchid Society’s annual show and sale returns from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 2200 Southwood Drive, Nashua. Admission is $8 for seniors and $10 for adults, or a three-day pass for $18. Children younger than 12 get in free of charge. Info: www.nhorchids.org.
Dance
Ballet Misha dance company teams with GalaKtica and N’Squared Dance in “Danse Nouveau VI” in a showcase of new choreography by eight New Hampshire resident choreographers (Amy Fortier, Mari Frederique-Streitburger, Alyssa Desruisseaux, Lauren Elrick, Olivia Cline, Tina Kim Philibotte, Zackery Betty-Neagle and Yeric Valentino) at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Concord Audi Theatre, 2 Prince St, Concord. Tickets are $25. Info: www.balletmisha.com or 603-668-4196.
Palace Youth Theatre (PYT) presents a dance showcase at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $10. nfo: www.palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
MusicMartin Sexton plays two shows, 6 and 9 p.m. today, at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter. Tickets are $12.50 to $60. Info: www.thewordbarn.com. Another highlight of the weekend at The Word Barn is a songwriting showcase with Mark Erelli, Melissa Ferrick and Vance Gilbert at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12.50 to $25.
Amare Cantare will “Walk Through the Valley” in a trio of concerts of choral gems. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave, Dover; 3 p.m. Sunday at Stratham Community Church, 6 Emery Lane, Stratham; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington. Tickets are $15. Info: www.amarecantare.org.
The English Beat plays Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $40. Info: www.tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
Tommy Castro and his blues-rock band The Painkillers are doing a pair of Granite State shows this weekend. First up is Jimmy’s Jazz at Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20-$55. Info: Jimmysoncongress.com or 888-603-5299. Then they will do a 7 p.m. concert Sunday at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets are $28. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Orleans takes the stage at the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $45. Info: www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
Rondstadt Revue, featuring Gesenia, takes over the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $32. Info: www.rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
The show moves to Concord for an also will do an 8 p.m. concert Saturday at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 Main St., Concord. Tickets are $25. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Theater
A teen production of “Carrie the Musical” at plays 7 p.m. shows Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29-30, at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $12-$15. Info: www.palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.The Pinkerton Players present “Pippin” Friday-Sunday at the Stockbridge Theatre, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Info: 603-437-5210.
M&D Playhouse stages “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. through April 10 at M&D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in downtown North Conway. Tickets are $35. Info: mdplayhouse.com or 603-733-5275.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” takes over the Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, through April 10. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25-$28 for general admission. Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
“Bye Bye Birdie” continues through April 3 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon on Sundays at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $25 to $46. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Film
One hundred years since he first wielded a sword through Sherwood Forest, the original “Robin Hood” (actor Douglas Fairbanks) screens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., Wilton. Jeff Rapsis improvises a live-music score to the 1922 silent film. Donation of $10 is requested. Info: www.wiltontownhalltheatre.com.
“Licorice Pizza,” an Oscar-nominated movie for best picture, screens this weekend at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Show times are 7 p.m. today and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Alana Haim, of the sibling music act Haim, is in her first starring role on film. Tickets are $8-$9. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
Comedy
Juston McKinney films his new special in a show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets to “On the Bright Side” are $29.50. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
McKinney is also doing stand-up at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Tickets to that show are $30. Info: www.rochesteroperahouse.com.
Galleries
“A Faithful Student of Nature: The Life and Art of Samuel L. Gerry,” featuring works by 19th-century landscape painter, are on view at the New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord, through Aug. 6. Admission is $7. Info: www.nhhistory.org.
Talks & stories
Historian Elissa Bemporad will deliver the College of Liberal Arts Hans Heilbronner Lecture, “Violence Between Pogroms and the Holocaust: Jewish Women as Victims, Chroniclers and Survivors,” on Wednesday, March 30, at 5 p.m. in the Memorial Union Building Theatre 2 on the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus. The lecture is free and open to the public. Info: https://bit.ly/heilbronner-2022.
Jennifer Dickenson, who has been doing linguistic and economic anthropology in Ukraine for 30 years, will do a Zoom presentation in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Info: mariposamuseum.org.
Jeremy D’Entremont presents “New England’s Lighthouses: The People Who Kept Them” in a virtual New Hampshire Humanities To-Go program offered through the USS Albacore Submarine and Museum. It’s at 6 p.m. today. Info: albacoremailcall@gmail.com or 603-436-3680.
Gundalow Company of Portsmouth continues a virtual series “World Ocean’s Experience” with Jeff and Molly Bolster talking about their small-boat “Voyage from New Hampshire to New Zealand.” Info: https://www.gundalow.org/virtual or call 603-433-9505.
New look
The Music Hall in Portsmouth is modernizing its smaller Congress Street venue, a black-box type of setting formerly called the Loft, into The Music Hall Lounge. Soft openings are in the works, with a grand opening slated for mid-July. It will have a nightclub vibe with flexible seating options, bar and food service, a fireplace, and an open concept with big pops of color. The renovation is designed to attract and accommodate local, national and international musicians, comedians, authors and more. Info: www.themusichall.org.
— Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes