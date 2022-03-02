“The Batman” is here, Journey is coming, and admission to one Granite State festival includes a tattoo.
FILM
“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson of “Twilight” fame, opens in movie theaters today, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as a sadistic serial killer, Jeffrey Wright as police commissioner James Gordon and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.
Screenings are planned across the Granite State, including Regal theaters in Concord, Newington and Hooksett; Apple Cinemas in Merrimack and Hooksett; Chunky’s Cinemas in Nashua, Manchester and Pelham; AMC Classic in Londonderry; Smitty’s Cinema in Tilton and O’Neil Cinemas in Epping.
“Oscar-Nominated Short Films” from around the world plays at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, on Saturday. The 3 p.m. lineup features animated works and the 7 p.m. slate focuses on live-action films. Tickets are $12-$15. Info: 603-436-2400.
”Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile,” featuring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Godot, Annette Benning, Russell Brand and Dawn French, screens at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 p.m. Sunday, with additional show times March 8-10, at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Tickets are $8-$9. Info: theparktheatre.org.
“The Winning of Barbara Worth,” a 1926 silent film starring Gary Cooper, Ronald Colman and Vilma Banky, screens with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 South Main St., Plymouth, Tickets are $10. Info: 603-536-2551 or flyingmonkeynh.com.
MUSIC
Journey, with special guest Toto, takes over the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets list for $45 to $125. Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.
Tower of Power plays Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $60 to $75. Guitarist Don Felder of Eagles fame goes on at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $55 to $65. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
Seamus Eagan goes on at 7 p.m. today and The Mallet Bros. take the stage in shows at 6 and 9 p.m. Friday at the Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter. Tickets are $12.50 to $25 for each. Info: thewordbarn.com or 603-536-2551.
The Tallest Man on Earth plays The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $35 to $42. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Tickets are $45-$55. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
The Psychedelic Furs on the “Made of Rain” tour, with special guest Royston Langdon, perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets are $29-$49. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Celtic Angels Ireland is at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29-$59. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Sean McCarthy plays a set at Flight Coffee Dover, 478 Central Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10. Info: flightcoffee.com.
Todd Heron is at Sawbelly Brewing, 156 Epping Road, Exeter, at 5 p.m. Saturday. Info: sawbellybrewing or 603-583-5080.
Danu, Music of Ireland, performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Tickets range from $5 to $30. Info: 603-437-5210 or stockbridgetheatre.com.
Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Theatre in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale. Tickets are $25-$30. Info: believeinbooks.org or 603-356-9980.
Mardi On for Mardi Gras with the Claremont Opera House Orchestra, featuring the East Bay Jazz Ensemble, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at 58 Opera House Square, Claremont. Tickets are $20-$28. There will be a cash bar. Info: 603-542-4433 or claremontoperahouse.info.
FESTIVALS & EXPOS
Chaos + Kindness Tattoo Festival runs 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cake Theatre, 12 Veterans Square, Laconia. Adult admission including a tattoo is $75; it’s $25 for those not getting a tattoo, and free for kids 12 and younger. There will be music, a full bar, ice cream and snacks. Info: chaosandkindness.store.
New Hampshire State Home Show, featuring more than 150 vendors and exhibitors, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at DoubleTree Hotel’s expo center, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Admission is $8-$10 or free those under 12. A 10-ticket pack is $50.
Portsmouth Wedding Show, by New England Premier Events, is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, 250 Market St. Admission is $10. “Because I’m the Bride” T-shirts are an extra $15. Info: eventbrite.
STAGE
Comedian Paul Gilligan is at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
“Places You Go,” a new drama by William Ivers, runs Friday through March 13 at the Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22-$25. Info: 603-436-8123 or playersring.org.
”Deadly,” an original “movement piece” by Crystal Rose Welch, explores the seven deadly sins in performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Granite State Arts Academy, 19 Keewaydin Drive, #4, Salem. Tickets are $15. View in person or online. Info: cztheatre.com.
”Conference of the Birds,” a multi-media theater work inspired by Farid Ud in Attar’s poem, takes the stage at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Tickets range from $5 to $30. Info: 603-437-5210 or stockbridgetheatre.com.
GALLERIES
“Sunny Days,” an exhibit of work by artist Ty Meier, and “New Hampshire Landscapes” and “Moment in Time” by artist Katie Van Cura are on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 126 State St., Portsmouth, throughout March. A reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Info: nhartassociation.org or 603-431-4230.