'The Nutcracker' at the palace
MANCHESTER -- Southern New Hampshire Dance Theatre performs “The Nutcracker” at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lily Koeppel, Isabella Keller, Lillian Ruby and Maille Zelko will perform along with a cast of professional guest artists in the annual production.
“I love being part of the production, and spending time with my friends backstage,” said 12-year-old Ruby, who attends Mountain view Middle School. “Dancing as Clara this year is nerve wracking, exciting and so much more fun than school.”
She shares the role of Clara with Koeppel, a Goffstown High School student who also portrays a Chinese Soloist and Flower in the Waltz of the Flowers.
They will be performing alongside 17-year-old Maille Zelko from Francestown, who portrays the Dew Drop Fairy, Spanish Soloist, Snowflake in the Snow Scene, and is featured in the Waltz of the Flowers.
Eight-year-old Isabella Keller of New Boston will perform as a Polichinelle.
For information, call 603-668-5588 or visit www.palacetheatre.org.
'Over the River' and onto the Majestic stage
MANCHESTER -- The Majestic Theatre’s next production goes “Over the River and Through the Woods” on playwright Joe DiPietro’s romp through family dynamics this weekend.
The show is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St.
The tale centers around a guy named Nick, a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner.
But now he’s been offered a dream job in Seattle. Thus begins a series of schemes by his extended family to keep him around.
Tickets range from $15 to $20. For information, call 603-669-7469 or visit majestictheatre.net.
More than 100 artisans in Hampton showcase
HAMPTON-- The Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan show takes place inside and outdoors at the Rim Sports Complex, 311 Winnacunnet Road, on Saturday.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with music and food trucks on site.
Tickets are $5 for ages 14 and younger. For information, visit gnecraftartisanshows.com.
NH Master Chorale reveals ‘The Sacred Veil’
Composer Eric Whitacre’s work, “The Sacred Veil,” is the centerpiece of New Hampshire Master Chorale concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Congregational Church in downtown Plymouth.
The concerts will also include a piece written in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic called “Light Beyond Shadow,” by Dan Forrest, with lyrics by Paul Wigmore.
For tickets, go to nhmasterchorale.ejoinme.org. Cost is $25 to $30, with pay-as-you-can options as well.
Lighting up the holidays at LaBelle Derry
DERRY — LaBelle Winery plugs in its new holiday lights festival on Friday for an 18-week run.
The outdoor light show will feature choreographed music and installations sourced from the New England Holiday Light Co. There are about 15 light features that include meteor lights, a spritzer tunnel, large gift boxes, light tunnels and carpet lights.
It will be on view through LaBelle Links golf course along a paved walking path through Feb. 26, 2022.
In addition, LaBelle’s vineyard manager and professional woodworker, Josh Boisvert, created a 15-foot-tall winery-inspired selfie station.
A number of themed events are included in the LaBelle Lights admission fee. These will include “Crazy Christmas Hat Night” on Dec. 3; “Pajama Night” on Dec. 10; “Ugly Holiday Sweater Night” on Dec. 17; “Fire and Ice” Jan. 13-15; and a Valentine-themed event Feb. 10-14.
There’s also a children’s “Polar Express” cookies and story time with Santa event on Dec. 10 and A New Year’s Eve big band music performance and dinner Dec. 31.
Tickets to LaBelle Lights are $15 and will be available for purchase onsite at LaBelle Market or online via Eventbrite or labellewinery.com.
The light display will change periodically through the season.
Ticket holders are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots between Nov. 18 and Dec. 15. After then, visitors can support End 68 Hours of Hunger by bringing canned soup or pasta for donation. A percentage of the proceeds from LaBelle Lights’ tickets sales will support Empowering Angels.