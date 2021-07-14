Car show Saturday at Aviation Museum
LONDONDERRY — Gleaming roadsters, awesome muscle cars and partially restored jalopies take over the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances.
Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice Award and the Museum Award.
New this year is a round-up of restored antique fire trucks, courtesy of the Amoskeag Reserve Engine Company, a local chapter of the national fire apparatus preservation society.
The display is scheduled to include the Pelham Fire Department’s vintage 1929 Model AA Ford fire truck, which remains on the town’s equipment roster and is used for ceremonial occasions.
Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants, cash only. Owners should arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. to get a spot outside the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road. Admission for spectators is $5 per adult; it’s free for children 12 and younger.
Food trucks will be on site.
The Aviation Museum will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special one-day discounted admission charge of $5 for all visitors.
Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
Classic Rock Orchestra opens Cranmore series
NORTH CONWAY — The Classic Rock Orchestra, delivering anthems of the 1970s and ‘80s, opens Arts Jubilee’s 38th summer concert series at 7 p.m. today at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
It’s an orchestra pops concert, with a symphony orchestra weaving through tunes made famous by Journey, Heart, Kansas, Pat Benetar, Stevie Nicks and Boston.
Local musicians Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes (of Rek’lis) will open the show at 6 p.m..
Bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor show.
Food and beverages are available on the Zip’s Pub deck.
Info: artsjubilee.org.
ABBA Tribute dances into Lakeport Opera House
LACONIA — Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, will bring back the 1970s at shows at 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Lakeport Opera House.
“Dancing Dream will have everyone dancing down memory lane and singing to songs that have been ingrained in their DNA,” said Tim James Everett, venue director.
The New York City-based touring act was founded by two European singers in 2009 as a tribute to the Swedish supergroup and its hits.
Info: lakeportopera.com, 603-519-7506
Sunday concerts resume at Shaker Village
CANTERBURY — The Canterbury Shaker Village’s Sundays in the Summer concert series continues this week with Bee Park and the Hornets, a family-friendly indie band from Maine.
The group’s original music promotes the values of kindness, self-confidence, respect for the environment, and social justice. The performance, which includes puppetry, will have enough energy to get audiences engaged and active.
The show is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. on Sunday on the Village’s Meeting House Green. Suggested donation is $10 per person.
Info: shakers.org or 603-783-9511.
Roots trio Lula Wiles coming to Stone Church
NEWMARKET — Smithsonian Folkways trio Lula Wiles will perform Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in the Stone School Series at the iconic Stone Church.
The singer-songwriter trio — Eleanor Buckland on guitar, Isa Burke on fiddle and guitar and “etc.,” and Mali Obamsawin on bass — are Maine natives who grew up playing together in summer music camps. They teamed up as Lula Wiles — named for an old Carter Family song — while studying at Berklee and Dartmouth.
The July 25 show is an outdoor, socially distanced performance. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30, with tables available for parties of two, four or six people.
Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.