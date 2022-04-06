Theater & Dance
”Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” goes under the lights at Souhegan High School, 412 Boston Post Road, Amherst, at 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12-$15. Info: amherstptatuck.bpt.me
Southern NH Youth Ballet presents “Cinderella” at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $20-$25. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588
Save Haven Ballet presents its take on “Cinderella” at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia. Tickets are $40-$45. Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com
“Treasure Island,” featuring Sole City Dance, takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester. Tickets: $15. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992
”The Velveteen Rabbit” plays the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle, Meredith, at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11-$20. Info: 603-279-0333 or winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org
In ”The Day,” cellist Maya Beiser and dancer Wendy Whelan explore universal themes of language in music and movement at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Moore Theatre at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College in Hanover. The program features choreography by Lucinda Childs and music composed by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lang. Tickets are $25. Info: hop.dartmouth.edu
Streetcar Company’s production of ”The Wizard of Oz — The Musical” takes over the Laconia High School Auditorium, 345 Union Ave., Laconia, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12-$15. Info: streetcarcompany.com
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda” finishes up its several-week run at M&D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, 2760 White Mountain Highway, at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35. Info: mdplayhouse.com or 603-733-5275
Music
Molly Hatchet hits Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $40. Info: tupelomusichall.com.
Keystone Revisited conjures collaborations between Jerry Garcia and keyboardist Merl Saunders at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $35. Info: 603-448-0400, and lebanonoperahouse.org
Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart is in the spotlight at 7:30 p.m. today at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $39, $49 and $69. Also, Adam Ezra Group goes on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $28-$38. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
Randy Armstrong and Volker Nahrmann present “Beyond Borders” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $34; it’s $19 for students under 18 and $29 for senior citizens. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400
Bill Connors (“America’s Got Talent”) takes on the guise of Elton John in a 7:30 p.m. concert Friday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $29. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588
The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey, debuts its Route 124 Showcase with music by Tyler Allgood, Leadfoot Sam Band and Off the Cuff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15. Info: theparktheatre.org.
Damn Tall Buildings at 7 p.m. today at the Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter. Tickets are $15-$20. Also, Kaiti Jones, with Lake Saint Daniel, plays the venue at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$16.50. Info: thewordbarn.com
NH Philharmonic Orchestra gets Drawn to the Music with students’ artwork as backdrop for its performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem. Tickets are $30 for adults, or $25 for senior citizens and $5-$8 for students. Info:nhphil.org
Expos & Festivals
Check out Granite State products and services at the Made in NH “Try It and Buy It” Expo, which runs from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Admission is $3 for ages 2 to 12 and for kids under age 2 in a stroller; $9 for ages 65 and older; and $10 for others (cash or check only). Info: businessnhmagazine
New Hampshire Theatre Project’s sixth annual Storytelling Festival with Anne Jennison, Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presutti and Megan Wells goes on stage at 8 p.m. Friday at 959 Islington St., No. 3, Portsmouth. Theme is “Are We There Yet?” Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn will provide music. Tickets are $36, or $15 for the livestream. Info: themusichall.org
Weare Historical Society’s Pine Tree Riot 250th Celebration, which commemorates one of the first acts of rebellion against the British crown, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in Weare Center. There will be musket volleys, a one-act play, museum tours, food trucks and more on the lawn, by the gazebo, at the town hall, library and historical society. Info: wearehistoricalsociety.org
Comedy
Bob Marley is doing a string of shows at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Show times are 7:30 p.m. today; 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $39.50. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588
Brad Mastrangelo, Francis Birch and Matt McArthur are at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $22. Info: tupelomusichall.com
Joey Carroll does standup sets at Chunky’s Cinema and Pub in Manchester (707 Huse Road) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while Joe Yannetty goes on at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nashua location, 151 Coliseum Ave. Tickets are $20. Info: chunkys.com
Art
Rochester Fine Arts Museum hosts a reception for art exhibits by Adam O’Day of Abington, Mass., Arunas Kacinskas of Vilnius, Lithuania, and Tom Hodgkinson of the United Kingdom from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the James Foley Memorial Community Center, Suite 135, at 150 Wakefield St. The exhibit will hang through May 6. Info: rochestermfa.org
The 36th annual Omer T. Lassande Exhibition, with its theme of “Ritual,” is on view this month at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St., Portsmouth. Info: nhartassociation.org or 603-431-4230.
More than 100 exhibitors will showcase products at the Great New England Craft & Artisan Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Info: gnecraftartisanshows.com
Films
The 2022 NH Jewish Film Festival continues with screenings at Red Rivers Theatre in Concord of “The Un-Word” today at 7 p.m., along with “Tiger Within” (starring the late Ed Asner in his last movie) at 1 p.m. and the 50th anniversary celebration of “Cabaret” at 3:30, both on Sunday. Tickets are $12. Info: nhjewishfilmfestival.com
One of early Hollywood’s greatest epics returns to the big screen with a showing of ”Ben Hur, A Tale of The Christ” (1925) on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre’s Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene.
Outdoors
The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will travel from Concord to the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner for the outdoor event “Spemki Nib8iwi: The Heavens in the Nighttime” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be telescopes set up in the field for sky viewing, plus astronomical information from a variety of indigenous backgrounds. Rain date is April 23. Info: starhop.com
Southern New Hampshire Cars and Coffee pulls into Londonderry Raceway, 29 Grenier Field Road, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. It’s a $10 entry for show cars; free for spectators. Info: facebook.com/snhcarsandcoffee
Look for chipmunks and listen to the sounds of the forest in a family story-walk event in Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forests. Along the path this month are pages from Jamie A. Swenson’s book “Chirp! Chipmunk Sings for a Friend.” Holderness Free Library created craft sets to go along the theme of the book. Info: squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336