Umphrey’s McGee takes over Northlands
SWANZEY -- Progressive rock/jam band Umphrey’s McGee is doing two shows on the Northlands stage at the Cheshire Fairgrounds this weekend.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $39 to $45.
The group is touring in support of its new album, “You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots But You Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull,” features the tracks “There’s No Crying in Mexico,” “Leave Me Las Vegas” and “You Got the Wrong Guy.”
Info: northlandslive.com.
Neave Trio plays Bass Hall in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH -- The Neave Trio plays an Electric Earth Concerts show at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, in Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture.
The group will perform Maurice Ravel’s Trio in A minor, Germaine Tailleferre’s “Trio,” and Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.”
Neave Trio features violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura.
This past April, Williams and Veselov delivered a heartfelt performance of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah” in support of their neighbor – a nurse and new mother – and all essential workers during the coronavirus crisis. The video was shared by PBS’ “American Portrait” series and has more than 1 million views.
Neave has also performed virtual concerts for The Violin Channel’s “Living Room Live” series; the “Notes of Hope: Music for the Frontline” series, which provided daily performances by leading Boston classical musicians for COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers at Boston medical centers; and for Longy School of Music of Bard College's Virtual Benefit.
Admission to the Peterborough show is $30, or bring a chair or a blanket to listen outdoors.
Info: electricearthconcerts.org or 603-499-6216.
Fiber artists explore the art of tension
BOSCAWEN -- “Tension: Process in the Making,” a contemporary fiber art exhibition of Granite State artists organized by the NH Regional Surface Design Association, opens with a reception and juror’s talk from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at at Twiggs Gallery, 254 King St.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 4.
Juror Jenine Shereos, who selected work by 15 artists, uses textile techniques alongside natural and organic materials to explore the “complex and tenuous relationship between humans and the natural world,” according to her exhibit statement.
” Reflecting on the past year, there has been a collective stretching; a pulling and tightening, beyond what we ever imagined was possible. The works in this exhibition feature New Hampshire textile artists as they examine the theme of tension in both form and concept,” she said.
Artists in the exhibition include ALisa Almeida, Jane Balshaw, Shari Boraz, Melanie Cone, Michelle Goldsmith, Anne McMillan, Cheryl Miller, Jane Quimby, Kay Read, Wen Redmond, Jules Robinson, Lia Rothstein, Gail Smuda, Dayna Talbot and Sharon Zimmermann.
Info: twiggsgallery.wordpress.com.
Ceili Rain returns to Arts Jubilee in Conway
CONWAY — The Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series presents pop-rock band Ceili Rain tonight at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
Local musicians Dennis & Davey will open the show at 6 p.m.
The Axis Dance Company, along with Axis alumni from the Jeanne Limmer Dance Center, will join Ceili Rain on stage to perform a choreographed piece to the band’s song “Peace Has Broken Out.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under.
Info: artsjubilee.org.