Some highlights of a busy holiday weekend around the state:
Hopkinton State Fair today through Monday
CONTOOCOOK — The Hopkinton State Fair brings back the Northeast Six Shooters, monster trucks and a demolition derby this Labor Day weekend.
In addition to all the trademark agricultural competitions, exhibits and midway rides, look for New Hampshire Canine Troopers Association demonstrations, the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the flying Dockdogs and the John Deere Skid Steer Rodeo on the fairgrounds.
Concerts will feature Dan Morgan, Nicole Knox Murphy and Morgan & Nelson.
And, of course, the food offerings will range from sausage and peppers to those giant doughnuts.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Info: hsfair.org.
Lancaster Fair opens today
LANCASTER — Grandstand concerts at the Lancaster Fair feature Granite State junk-rock band Recycled Percussion at 7:30 p.m. Friday and country band Lonestar, with Drew Womack on lead vocals (“Amazed,” “No News,” “Come Crying to Me,” “What About Now”) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fair itself opens today at 516 Main St. Highlights include animal and tractor pulls, sheepdog trials, bubble gum-blowing and sunflower seed-spitting contests, a pig scramble and a fireman’s muster.
Throughout the Labor Day weekend there will be all sorts of agricultural events in the show ring, plus a Cruise Night at 6 p.m. Friday; a Power Wheel Derby for ages 3 to 8 at 1 p.m. Saturday; Big Rig Truck Pull and Show N Shine at 1 p.m. Sunday; and a demolition derby at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Rides open at noon today and Friday and 11:30 a.m. thereafter.
Info: lancasterfair.com or (603) 788-4531.
Comic tripleheader in Lakeport
LACONIA — Another comedic trio is headed for the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave.
Christine Hurley brings Graig Murphy and Mitch Stinson to the opera house’s summer season closer at 8 p.m. show Saturday.
Hurley’s foray into stand-up was as one as a few finalist among thousands at an open audition in New York City for television network Nick at Nite’s “America’s Funniest Moms” competition. She appeared in Season 9 of the “The Great Food Truck Race” on the Food Network and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and regularly performs at the Montreal Comedy Festival, Comics Come Home at the Boston Garden and The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas.
Murphy is known for impersonating New England sports players and owners.
Stinson has risen through the ranks of comedy in the Northeast with his tales of his transition from hot-shot Navy pilot to everyday civilian life.
General admission tickets range from $35 to $45.
Info: lakeportopera.com.
Comedy Sunday night in LincolnLINCOLN — Greg Boggis, Jim Colliton and Jody Sloane bring some laughs to the North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Colliton, this weekend’s headliner, has been on Comedy Central, NBC, Fox and CBS and released comedy albums including “Stories from the Suburbs” and “Why is Dad so Angry.”
Sloane began her career with a sit-down shtick as Penny Wise, a cheeky “Conducktor” on the Boston Duck Tours before becoming a stand-up regular throughout New England and beyond, from Headliners Comedy Clubs to NYC’s Gotham Comedy Club.
Boggis, who is the center’s house comic and comedy event producer, will add his laughs to the lineup.
Tickets are $20.
Info: 603-745-2141 or jeansplayhouse.com.
Aerospace Fest Saturday in Concord
CONCORD — AerospaceFest launches at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.
There will be hands-on science and engineering activities, the premiere of the new planetarium show “One Day on Mars” and the chance to meet the current commander of the 23rd Space Operations Squadron and New Boston Space Force Station, Lt. Col. David Zesinger.
The event will run until 4 p.m. The main exhibit area will be closed, with STEM activity stations set up outside of the building. The NH Astronomical Society will be out on the lawn with telescopes, observing the sun and Concord skyline.
Zesinger will talk about the work of the United States Space Force and announce the 2021 winners of the Alex Higgins Memorial Space Camp Scholarship awards, which gives tuition, room and board to three Granite State students for simulated astronaut training at the U.S. Space & Rocketry Center in Huntsville, Ala.
Admission to Aerospacefest is free.
Info: www.starhop.com.
And there’s more coming up
BEDFORD — Leaf Summer Behind fall craft fair, Educational Farm at Joppa Hill, 174 Joppa Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Info at the farm’s Facebook page.
CONCORD — Sons of Serendip, a boston-bred quartet that has been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and the franchises’ champions edition, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
GILFORD — This weekend at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion: Alanis Morissette, in a rescheduled show with special guest Garbage and Cat Power, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Toby Keith, with Matt Stell and Laine Hardy, Saturday at 7 p.m. Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
DERRY — At Tupelo Music Hall: Live’s 33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience performing “A Night at the Opera” and other Queen hits, 8 p.m. Friday. Tupelo Night of Comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday. 10 A St. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelohall.org.
MANCHESTER — Art After Work, 5 to 8 p.m., today, Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St. Free tours and gallery admission, with live music in the Winter Garden, drink specials and food options. Musician Alli Beaudry will play, plus tours of a Tomie dePaola exhibit are 5:30 to 6 p.m. and “Critical Cartography: Larissa Fassler in Manchester from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Info: currier.org or 603-669-6144.
PETERBOROUGH — First Friday event downtown starting at 5 p.m. Visit shops and restaurants, and take in pen-and-ink sketches by Deb Caplan, porcelain works by Genevieve Goesbeck-Watson and wood worker Bob Linberg, as well as the “Hall of Puzzles” exhibit by Cy and Joyce Gregg, both in Depot Square. The Dragonfly Band will be playing at Baker’s Station’s patio.
PORTSMOUTH — ”Meet Jack Staines,” a Black seaman portrayed by Sankofa scholar and tour guide Kevin Wade Mitchel in a living history reenactment aboard the gundalow Piscataqua from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Info: 603-433-9505 or gundalow.org/specials.
MANCHESTER — Queen of the Night, a tribute to music icon Whitney Houston, opens its three weekend run at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Info: palactheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
PORTSMOUTH — Veterans Count Benefit: Seacoast Chapter’s eighth annual benefit runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10,on the tarmac of Pease International Tradeport, 120 Aviation Drive with aircraft and military vehicles on display. Info: vetscount.org/nh/events/on-the-tarmac. This year’s honored guests will be the U.S. Thunderbird Pilots who will be performing in the air show Sept. 11 and 12. Info: vetscount.org/nh or on Facebook at VeteransCount.
MERRIMACK — The fifth annual Bacon and Beer Festival, to benefit High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire, at the Biergarten at Budweiser Brewery Experience, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Info: nhbaconbeer.com.