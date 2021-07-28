A good midsummer for dreaming
New Hampshire is having “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
There are two performances of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy on the Founder’s Green at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown.
Showtimes for the outdoor shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets to this staging of the Bard’s famous 16th-century play about the woods, bewitching fairies and the foibles of love are $25; free for children. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
In addition, Project Shakespeare’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” about feuding royalty, four runaway lovers and a troupe of would-be actors, is scheduled to visit several sites, with 6 p.m. performances at Garden Sanctuary of the Dublin Community Church on Friday; Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, Friday, Aug. 6; Jaffrey Civic Center, Saturday, Aug. 7; Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene, Wednesday, Aug. 11, and New Ipswich Congregational Church, Friday, Aug. 13.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Info: projectshakespeare.org.
In addition, there will be dinner shows at the Hancock Inn on Sundays, Aug. 1 and 8, and the Aldworth Manor in Harrisville Tuesday, Aug. 3. Info: 603-535-3318 and 603-827-2854, respectively.
Fireworks and pops concert at Cranmore Resort
NORTH CONWAY — John Davidson’s many-decade performing career includes television and movies, hosting duties on TV game shows, 1960s pop tunes and his Club Sandwich stage in the Granite State.
Next, Davidson opens an Arts Jubilee’s annual Pops Concert and Fireworks Show at Cranmore Mountain Resort, 1 Skimobile Road, tonight at 6 p.m.
The Legacy Swing Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. with big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin fare, rock & roll and R&B.
After the concert, Atlas Pyrotechnics will launch a fireworks show.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Info artsjubilee.org.
Triple comedy bill tonight at Hatbox Theatre
CONCORD — New Hampshire funny man Chad Blodgett hosts the next Comedy Out of the ’Box series at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, at 7:30 p.m. today. Look for sets from comedians Kathleen DeMarle, Gilman Seymour, Tom Spohn and Mikey Weil at the Tiny Hands Productions event.
This is an 18-and-older, BYOB show.
Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Billy Strings in Gilford
GILFORD — Chris Stapleton, the country sensation who performed “Hold On” with h.e.r and his tune “Arkansas” on the 2021 CMT Awards earlier this year, is doing a second rescheduled concert tonight at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, along with an additional All-American Road Show performance at 7 p.m. Friday.
Stapleton, who released his first solo album, “Traveler” in 2015, put out his latest effort, “Starting Over,” last year. His genre-crossing collaborations in recent years include an uplifting duet with Justin Timberlake, “Say Something.”
Elle King, whose smoky mix of pop and vintage blues fueled her break-out tune “Ex’s & Oh’s” on her debut album “Love Stuff” in 2015, is opening the show.
She most recently released the singles “The Let Go” and “Another You.” The daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, King also dueted with Miranda Lambert on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”
Don’t miss another pair of 7:30 p.m. concerts at the Pavilion by the Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings Saturday and Sunday. The versatile guitar phenom, singer and songwriter is giving a contemporary edge to a new brand of bluegrass.
He was named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and earned a Grammy Award for his 2019 album, “Home.” He also teamed with bluegrass legend Del McCoury for a new version of Bill Monroe classic “Midnight on the Stormy Deep.”
Info: banknhpavilion.com | or 603-293-4700.
Jonathan Edwards, Chicago tribute at Tupelo
DERRY — Jonathan Edwards will play Tupelo Music Hall’s drive-in series at 6 p.m. Friday.
The country and folk singer, whose signature tune is his 1971 hit “Sunshine,” has released a new album, “Right Where I Am.”
In addition, this weekend’s fare includes two shows by Chicago tribute band Beginnings at 3 and 6 p.m.
Info: 437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
The fairs are back, starting now
The North Haverhill Fair takes place through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway.
Some highlights include junk-rock band Recycled Percussion on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, v1arious demolition derbies and truck and tractor pulls, amusement rides and a host of exhibits.
The Hebron Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the common at the north end of Newfound Lake.
The fundraiser for the Union Congregational Church will feature crafts, food, children’s games and a dunking booth. This a modified version of the annual event, so it won’t include the usual rummage sale, auction, books, lunch and plants.
Art Showcase in Dover on Saturday
DOVER — The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce is presenting a Visual Arts Showcase at upper Henry Law Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Cochecho Arts Festival.
More than 25 booths will feature paintings, pottery, sculptures, maps, monoprinting and photography by area artists.
Among those sharing works are representatives of local art organizations Wrong Brain and The Dover Art Center.
Wrong Brain, on Third Street in Dover, is an outlet for unconventional, under-represented and emerging artists in the Seacoast area.
The Art Center is a creative community that has more than 6,000 square feet of space in the Washington Street Mills, which houses 10 artist studies plus gallery space.
Admission to the showcase, and other Cochecho Arts Festival events, is free. Events continue through Saturday, Aug. 14.
Info: dovernh.org/CAF.
Classic rock tributes this weekend at Northlands
SWANZEY — The Machine performs Pink Floyd Friday night and Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute, plays Saturday evening, at Northlands at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway.
Both shows, which are rescheduled events, will be at 6:30 p.m.
Info:northlandslive.com.
Free Francestown Village concert on Saturday
FRANCESTOWN — Monadnock Music presents a free Francestown Village Concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo and village green downtown, 47 Main St, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Trumpeter Richard Kelley, trombonist Alexei Doohovskoy and Kevin Owen on horn will perform Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s Sonata in e minor, F. 54; Binnette Lipper’s Trialogue for flute, clarinet, and bassoon; Erwin Schulhoff’s Divertissement for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon; Frank Bridge’s Divertimenti for wind quartet, H. 189; and Karl Goepfart’s Quartet for Winds, op. 93.
Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
Info: monadnockmusic.org.
David Spade added to Casino Ballroom lineup
HAMPTON — Comedian David Spade, the “Saturday Night Live” alumnus who last year starred in the Netflix comedy “The Wrong Missy” and hosted his own late-night series on Comedy Central, has signed onto the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom’s fall lineup.
Spade will play the ballroom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Info: 603-929-4100 or casinoballroom.com.