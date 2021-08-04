Jaffrey’s Park Theatre opens its doors today
JAFFREY — The Park Theatre officially unveils its stylish new Center for the Arts on Main Street today with an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting.
To mark the theater’s 1922 roots at the center of this Monadnock Region community, the ceremony will be followed by “Quarter Day,” which features 25-cent screenings of “Field of Dreams” and Disney’s “Cinderella” in a pair of state-of-the art auditoriums.
The Park Theatre first opened its doors in 1922 as a movie and vaudeville house. It closed in 1976. Construction of a new theater complex began in 2019.
Look for a pair of new-release movies tonight: the blockbuster “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” featuring LeBron James and the wily Bugs Bunny, in the 333-seat Epps Room with its 17 surround-sound speakers, and “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Egerton in a fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian Legend in the 77-seat King Auditorium.
The Park Theatre also will screen the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s “modern and passionate” staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” Show times are 2 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 11.
It’s part of the Stage2Screen HD series, which features live theatre from London, Broadway and around the world.
Tickets are $15.
Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
‘Evita’ opens tonight on Lincoln stage
LINCOLN — North Country Center for the Arts takes on the lasting tale of an Argentine icon in “Evita,” opening today and running through Aug. 14 at Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive.
The music chronicles the transformation of María Eva Duarte de Perón, a poor girl who grows up to be the wife of the president of Argentina and is worshipped by her people, who gave her the affectionate nickname and mourned her death.
She pushed her husband, Juan Peron, to grasp political power in the mid-1940s and then became a propaganda machine with the population. She offers them a vision of the future which involves taxing the rich to pay the poor, and by the age of 26 has become a heroine to the people.
The world at large, however, is not as taken with her as she continues to use her wits and wiles to achieve more power and success.
In this production, Jessie Carina Lanza is Eva, Rudy Martinez portrays Juan Peron, and Hayden Young Ponjuan takes on the role of Che.
The cast also includes actors who have appeared this summer in “The Sound of Music in Concert” and “Clue the Musical,” along with local actor Daniel Adams. Listen carefully for a quartet of recorded children’s voices as the production unfolds.
Info: www.jeansplayhouse.com.
‘Waxworks+’ in Hampton
HAMPTON — Patricia Gerkin’s two- and three-dimensional creations are on view in the “Waxworks+” exhibition at the Lane House Arts Center, 380 Lafayette Road, throughout August.
Gerkin uses encaustic (hot wax), paint sticks, metal leaf, and disparate materials, even coffee, to create her art, which focuses on nature and the environment.
“The Earth prompts me to examine the space between the physical world and my inner world. The truth of my works lies in the message of sustainability for our beleaguered planet,” she said in her artist’s statement.
An opening reception is set for 4 to 7 p.m. today.
Info: 603-926-1111 or www.lanehousearts.com.
Spirit medium in Lakeport
LACONIA — Maureen Hancock, author of “The Medium Next Door: Adventures of a Real-Life Ghost Whisperer,” will visit the Lakeport Opera House at 4 p.m. Sunday.
It will be the first time the 140-year-old building has welcomed a medium to the stage.
Hancock, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., and a former comedian, has said she’s been connecting for nearly 30 years with those who have passed.
She stars in the Style Network documentary “Psychic in Suburbia, has taught workshops on intuition building to law enforcement, medical professionals and financial experts.
Hancock has said two near-death experiences triggered connections to the beyond — one when she was 2 and experienced a severe lead paint poisoning, and the second when she suffered breaks to bones in her face.
Info: lakeportopera.com.