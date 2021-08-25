Here are our picks for arts and entertainment events in New Hampshire:
Jazz festival coming to Prescott Park
PORTSMOUTH — Prescott Park Arts Festival teams with the Seacoast Jazz Society for the 25th annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday on the Wilcox Main Stage.
Concerts will include a mix of standards from the American songbook as well as new and international jazz stylings.
It’s a packed lineup, featuring Taylor O’Donnell Trio, Soggy Po’ Boys, vocalist David Thorne Scott, Rhythm Future Quartet, Giuseppe Paradiso & Meridian 71, tenor saxophonists Mike Tucker and Tucker Antell, joined by the Press Room Trio. Seacoast jazz fixture Sharon Jones headlines the 7:30 p.m. finale with trumpeter Trent Austin and the Seacoast Big Band.
The festival is part of Prescott Park Arts Festival’s annual River House Restaurant Concert Series.
Admission is by suggested donation of $8. Tables for four in the B2W Software VIP Seating Area are $60. A reservation for a blanket at the front of the crowd is $65.
Info: prescottpark.org or 603-436-2848.
Sisters find themselves in a jam in ‘Where You Are’
PETERBOROUGH — Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva’s new play, “Where You Are,” makes its U.S. premiere on the new outdoor Elsewhere Stage at the Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road.
The dramedy, directed by Tom Frey, runs Sept. 1-5 and 8-12.
The story revolves around sisters Glenda and Suzanne, who live a peaceful retirement selling homemade jam on Manitoulin Island. But their usual concerns — trying to orchestrate sightings of their handsome veterinarian neighbor and preparing for the visit of Suzanne’s grown daughter, Beth — are complicated secrets.
Players’ favorites Lisa Bostnar and Kathy Manfre are joined by Manfre’s real-life daughter, Katelyn Manfre, and Pedro Ka‘awaloa.
Tickets are $47, with 20 pay-what-you-can tickets available.
Info: 603-924-7585 or peterboroughplayers.org.
End-of-summer block party in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) hosts a block party and gallery opening Friday, Sept. 3, in its Pocket Park, 2011 Main St.
Shop stores, pop-up booths and other vendors starting at 3 p.m., and then meet a pair of collaborating artists — contemporary Impressionist painter Linda Gray and photographer Randy Roos — at 4 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. unveiling of their “Just Be Outdoors” exhibit at the Gallery at WREN, which will keep the works on display through Oct. 31.
There is no admission fee. Festivities conclude at 7 p.m.
Info: wrenworks.org or 603-869-9736.
Cirque-tacular at St. Anselm’s Dana Center
GOFFSTOWN — The Dana Center for the Humanities is back in action on the Saint Anselm College campus, welcoming aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, illusionists, trapeze artists and fire performers to its stage Saturday, Sept. 25.
The high-flying carnival Cirque-tacular is doing two shows, at 4 and 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Dana Center’s newly announced season runs the gamut from “Haunted Illusions with David Caserta” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, to Mutts Gone Nuts, featuring canines that have gone from shelters to showbiz, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Look also for pop-rock band Orleans (“Still the One,” “Dance with Me,” “Love Takes Time”) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, and Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy and their Cape Breton fiddle work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Info anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities or 603-641-7700.
Telluride standouts coming to NH screens
The Telluride Film Festival, the big-screen celebration that takes over the tiny mountain village in Colorado Sept. 2-6, doesn’t give attendees an idea of what’s playing until they arrive.
It’s all part of the mystique, giving people a chance to happen upon both undiscovered gems and big-name projects throughout the Labor Day Weekend.
Meanwhile, cinephiles here in New Hampshire are awaiting word on which standouts from that festival will make it onto the tour circuit.
This year, Telluride by the Sea at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, will be Sept. 17-19, and Telluride at Dartmouth College will be at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Hanover campus Sept 17-23.
Telluride won’t officially announce the touring lineup until toward the end of next week.
Tickets for Telluride by the Sea are $20 for individual tickets, $100 for a weekend pass that includes a party Saturday, and $220 for a patron pass that includes opening-night party, Saturday’s party and a Sunday brunch, among other features.
Tickets to the Dartmouth screenings are $15, with festival packages set at $75. Dartmouth students pay $8 or $40, respectively.
Info: hop.dartmouth.edu or 603-646-2422 and themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
More events this weekend
Country music’s Lee Brice, whose latest No. 1 single is “One of Them Girls,” at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton Beach, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Northlands at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey.
Info: casinoballroom.com and 603-929-4100, and northlandslive.com.
BRETTON WOODS — Bluegrass band Beg, Steal or Borrow at 7 p.m. Saturday at the AMC Highland Center on Route 302. Opening act The Goodhues Band plays at 4 p.m.
Info: outdoors.org.
CONCORD — Granite State comedian Juston McKinney, 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Bank of NH Stage, 44 S. Main St.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
CONCORD — “Moonmates: Roommates on the Moon,” the ups and downs of two bumbling astronauts on a decrepit for-profit lunar base, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Hatbox Theatre, at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road.
Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
DERRY — Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., hosts The Breakers, a tribute to Tom Petty, at 8 p.m. Friday; Air Supply at 7 p.m. Saturday; and guitar wizard Gary Hoey at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
DURHAM — The exhibit “Wendy Klemperer: Artist at Sea” goes on view Monday, Aug. 30, at the University of New Hampshire’s Museum of Art in the Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic Way.
Info: 603-862-3712 or cola.unh.edu/museum-art.
EXETER — Opening reception of Seacoast Artist Association members’ works, including Doris Rice, Bill Childs, Carol Poitras, Maryclare Heffernan and Anita Freeman, at Exeter Inn, 90 Front St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 31. Exhibit runs through Dec. 28.
Info: seacoastartist.org.
GILFORD — Jason Mraz, 8 p.m. today, Darius Rucker at 7 p.m. Friday, and Pitbull, with Iggy Azalea, at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, 72 Meadowbrook Lane.
Info: 603-293-4700 or banknhpavilion.com.
GORHAM — International acoustic guitarist Peppino D’Augustino, 7 p.m. Friday, Medallion Opera House, 20 Park St.
Info: 603-466-3322 or gorhamnh.org/medallion-opera-house.
LEBANON — AVA Gallery and Art Center’s opening receptions from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for “Rocks to Galaxies: Painting and Sculpture by Winkie Kelsey,” “A Collection of Memories: Encaustic Works by William Peabody,” “From Then to Now: Sculpture by Jay Singh,” and “Plant Stories: Paintings by Coralea Wennberg,” 11 Bank St. Exhibits run through Oct. 1.
Info: 603-448-311 or avagallery.org.
LINCOLN — “Forever Plaid,” a harmonizing romp through 1950s classics, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive.
Info: jeansplayhouse.com or 603-745-6032.
MANCHESTER — High Noon, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. Also, “Sleeping Beauty,” with professional cast, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, and “Willy Wonka,” with students in youth theater camp, 4 p.m., both at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
NEW LONDON — New London Barn Playhouse’s “Always ... Patsy Cline” runs through Sunday, Sept. 5, in a tent behind the Ivey Science Center on Colby-Sawyer College campus.
Info: 603-526-6710 or nlbarn.org.
NEWPORT — Apple Pie Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Newport Town Common. More than 100 tables of crafts, live music, and the famous apple pie contest and pie sale. Plus, a book-signing event by Melanie Kirkpatrick, author of the biography “Lady Editor: Sarah Josepha Hale and the Making of the Modern Woman,” at the Richards Library tent between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PETERBOROUGH — “Beehive: The ’60s Musical,” today through Sunday at the Elsewhere Stage at the Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road.
Info: peterboroughplayers.org or 603-924-7585.
PORTSMOUTH — Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association’s 81st annual Members Art Exhibit runs through Sept. 26, with a reception set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Suite 300, Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road. Info: raanh.org or 603-998-0029.