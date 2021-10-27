Here’s a peek at some of the events planned around the Granite State this weekend:
Halloween Howl returns to downtown Concord on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with trick-or-treat at more than 75 businesses, as well as a costume dance party on the city’s Plaza Stage. New this year is a trunk-or-treat location on North Main Street. Info: intownconcord.org.
Halloween Comic Fest on Friday includes a Trick or Treat on the Town event from 4 to 6 p.m. at participating Rochester businesses, and the Zombie Walk, featuring choreographed routines from Studio 109, Corinne’s School of Dance and Dance N Motion 2, at 7 p.m. starting from Union Street Parking lot and moving to the common. Dress in zombie costume and follow behind the dancers.
On Saturday, visit Jetpack Comics from 3 to 7 p.m. for some free comics and special events. Info: jetpackcomics.com.
Stone Dead tributes to the Grateful Dead at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket. Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.
Boo Bash, with a children’s costume parade, a Halloween-themed movie, a slime-making activity, games and a pizza party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the courtyard at Settlers Green, North Conway. Info: www.settlersgreen.com.
“Spirits of the Past,” about the 19th-century Spiritualist Movement, at 6:30 p.m. today on the Folsom Tavern Lawn at the American Independence Museum, 1 Governors Lane, Exeter. Info: independencemuseum.org.
Interactive Nightlife Halloween, a Shuttavac Production with music, burlesque, drag and “freak show” performances, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Info: ccanh.com.
Halloween Fest 2021 includes 7 p.m. screenings of 1989’s “Halloween V” today, 1988’s “Halloween IV” Friday and 1978’s “Halloween” Saturday and Sunday at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. In addition, “The Addams Family 2” (2021) plays at 2 p.m. Sunday, and then 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 1-7 and 2 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Info: 603-532-9300 or theparktheatre.org.
Owloween, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter. Come in costume and meet some raptors in an environmental education program based around Halloween. Beer and cider options available. Info: thewordbarn.com.
”Puffs,” a “one-act play for young wizards” by Matt Cox, is presented by the Anselmian Abbey Players at the Dana Center for the Humanities’ Koonz Theatre, in Goffstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Information: anselmabbeyplayers.org.
“The Road Not Taken,” an exhibit inspired by the poetry of Robert Frost and featuring works by Derry artists Ingeborg V. Seaboyer, Judy Krassowski and Corinne Dodge, opens with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. It runs through Nov. 20. Info: jaffreyciviccenter.com.
“Wonders,” a story by Gary Locke set in a rehab clinic for superheroes who have lost their powers, runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 7 at the Hatbox Theatre at Concord’s Steeplegate Mall. Info: hatboxnh.com.