A community art show with heart in the Lakes Region
When the Lakes Region Art Association’s (LRAA) leader, Jackie Sandstrom, came up with a challenge to honor veterans and first responders, people took it to heart.
Their efforts — more than 60 creations made by artists and amateurs, adults and children — are on display at the LRAA gallery’s walls at the Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton, as part of the “Heart for Heroes” project.
They put out a call for any kind of image of a heart with a message of gratitude for doctors, nurses, first responders and veterans in the Lakes Region.
The response runs the gamut from a paper heart decorated with pistachio shells to detailed paintings on canvas.
“Some have really taken on the project with gusto and submitted a number of paintings, “ Sandstrom said. “We are so impressed and thankful.”
Tilton nurse Roumiana Adams submitted seven portraits of heroes, including one in which a nurse interacts with an elderly patient.
Hearts can be added to the exhibit through March 28. The gallery is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
In April, the artwork will be given to the nearby New Hampshire Veterans Home for residents and staff to enjoy.
For information, visit the LRAA’s Facebook page or send email to info@lraanh.org.
When Pandora Sweaters were king in the Queen City
The Manchester Historic Association’s Millyard Museum is paying tribute to one of the city’s most successful textile enterprises with the exhibit “Pandora by Design: Sweaters from the Millyard.“
Pandora Industries operated in the Millyard from the 1940s through 1990, crafting as many as 60,000 sweaters a week. It also was one of Manchester’s major employers, with as many as 1,000 people working for the company.
“Rather than a straightforward history of the company, this is what we’re calling a fashion-forward exhibit,” said Millyard museum educator Kristy Ellsworth, who is lead curator for the exhibit.
“It really looks at the design side of Pandora, the genesis of the sweaters and sportswear the company created and the different materials they used over the years,” she added.
In addition to sweaters, the exhibit includes photos from the production process, advertising images from national magazines, a short biographical film featuring Pandora matriarch May Gruber and vestiges of the iconic roof-top neon sign that was a beacon atop the Pandora building at 88 Commercial St. for more than half a century.
In its original state, the sign read “Home of Pandora Sweaters.”
Years of exposure to the elements caused significant damage. A restored portion of the sign with its trademark blue neon illumination is on display in the exhibit. Later it will be relocated, installed and displayed at the Millyard Museum as a part of its permanent collection.
The exhibit is scheduled to run through August. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, go to www.manchesterhistoric.org or call 622-7531.
Chariot-racing ‘Ben Hur’ rides again in Plymouth
In a prelude to Easter, one of Hollywood’s classic epics, “Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ,” takes over the big screen at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
The 1925 silent film was among the first motion pictures to tell a Biblical-era story on a large scale. It stars Ramon Novarro and Francis X. Bushman, featured a cast of thousands and choreographed action sequences, including a large-scale sea battle.
Set in the Holy Land at the time of Christ’s birth, “Ben Hur” tells the story of a Jewish family in Jerusalem whose fortune is confiscated by the Romans and its members jailed.
The iconic chariot race was re-created shot for shot in MGM’s 1959 remake (starring Charlton Heston), and more recently imitated in the pod race scene in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.”
Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who creates music for silent films on a digital synthesizer, will give the screening a vintage feel of a live score.
Admission is $10.
Info: flyinghmonkeynh.org or 536-2551.
Muralists, there’s a wall calling your name at UNH
The University of New Hampshire is looking for artists to show off their skills in a big way: a mural on the side of Paul Creative Arts Center.
The winning design will be reproduced on vinyl material and installed on an elevator tower on the art wing of the center later this spring.
There’s a three-step judging process, beginning with applicants submitting five images and an artist’s statement by March 26.