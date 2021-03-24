GILFORD -- The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is back, and the Live Nation venue is hoping pent-up demand for live music will propel the outdoor stage into this and future seasons.
“The reaction thus far has been overwhelming excitement,” said the venue’s president, RJ Harding. “We all know it has been a long time coming.”
On Monday, the Pavilion announced via a Facebook post that country star Jake Owen will kick the season off May 29.
“I have been working with several artists for these reduced-capacity bookings for the early part of the summer, and we will have many more similar announcements coming soon,” Harding said.
Many of the artists are planning to perform multiple shows to compensate for smaller audience sizes. Capacity will be at about a third of the usual 9,000 to adhere to state requirements.
Tickets will be sold in "pods," that is a group of seats, for each show.
“The idea is to augment the early part of the season with these reduced-capacity events with an expected return to full-capacity events sometime this summer hopefully. With that, this could end up being one of our strongest seasons ever for Bank of NH Pavilion, despite the extenuating circumstances,” he said.
Owen, whose latest album is “Greetings From … Jake,” also is known for the tunes “The One That Got Away,” “Beachin’,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Down To The Honkytonk.”
The outdoor venue’s country roots run deep. The Pavilion has been nominated for best music venue 11 times by the Academy of Country Music since 2007.
This past year was uncharacteristically quiet as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 concert season to a standstill.
“I miss the Gilford Pavilion. It’s not summer without you all,” Roxanne Crystall Trull said in a post last summer on the Pavilion’s page. She’s seen bands including Rod Stewart, Journey, Sammy Hagar, Bush and Goo Goo Dolls there.
For updates on the 2021 Eastern Propane & Oil Concert Series, go to banknhpavilion.com.
Currier partners with City of Nashua on art project
The Currier Museum of Art and the City of Nashua are teaming up on a community art project that hopefully will revitalize a vacant building in downtown Nashua.
It’s the vision of multimedia artist Elisa H. Hamilton, who will lead collaborative art-making workshops throughout the summer. Participants will create decorations and paper sculptures that reflect their spirit and ideas.
"Shared creativity is such a powerful community asset,” she said.
The Currier and the city have been developing the project -- called Creative Union -- over the past year. The goal is to draw people together not only to make the art, but use it to decorate a new space for free, public programs and performances ranging from artmaking workshops to dance parties, community dinners to open mics.
“Public art projects bring people together in new ways,” says Currier director Alan Chong. “Collaborations of this type often lead to unexpected and exciting ideas – and it will be a lot of fun.”
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess hopes it will create “lasting connections to our public spaces and to each other.”
For details, go to currier.org.
Elsewhere around New Hampshire ...
ART: “Fresh Perspectives: Works by New Hampshire Artists Peter Milton, Vaujan Boghosian, Robert Hughes and More” is on view through Aug. 31 in the Tower Gallery at the New Hampshire Antique Co-op, 323 Elm St., Milford.
It’s an interesting mix of paintings, prints, sculpture and assemblage by a trio whose collective work is in collections of the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester and the New Hampshire State Library in Concord, as well as the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, The National Gallery of Art in Washington, The Tate Gallery in London, and the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris.
MUSIC: Wood & Bone play an 8 p.m. show Friday ($15) and Acoustic Outlaw with Chris Anderson, Chris Hicks and Chuck Farrell will do sets at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday ($30) at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket. Info: stonechurchrocks.com.
DANCE: Seacoast Civic Dance Company’s spring gala ($30) takes over the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The troupe, which features auditioned dancers from the New Hampshire Academy of Performing Arts, has appeared at Walt Disney World and on Disney Cruise Lines and performed at the 2019 Sugar Bowl half-time show in New Orleans. Info: themusichall.org.
CONVERSATION: Lynn Clark of the Warner Historical Society and Sherry Gould, a Warner resident and member of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, will talk and answer questions about the indigenous history of the Warner area in an online program at 7 p.m, Wednesday, March 31. Register: https://bit.ly/3sOBROD.