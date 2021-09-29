Songs with a Rat Pack vibe
MANCHESTER — Like a modern-day Rat Pack, Under the Streetlamp delivers classic hits from the American radio songbook, from the Beach Boys to the Beatles and back to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
The quartet, which includes recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” will play the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets range from $50.50 to $86.50. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Blues acts share stage in Concord
CONCORD — Blues acts GA-20 and JD Simo are out on the road supporting new works, and they’ll share the stage at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., at 8 p.m. Friday.
GA-20’s latest project, a tribute to Hound Dog Taylor called “GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!,” hit the top spot on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart. The group is led by blues legend Charlie Musselwhite’s longtime guitarist Matt Stubbs and vocalist/guitarist Pat Faherty, with the album co-released by Karma Chief Records and Alligator Records.
JD Simo is slated to release his new album, “Mind Control,” is set for release Nov. 5 via Crows Feet Record. It’s the follow-up to his 2020 self-titled album.
Simo has collaborated with Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson and Blackberry Smoke, among others.
Tickets are $25. Info: (603) 225-1111 or ccanh.com.
One small town, two busy actors
CONCORD — “Greater Tuna,” a tour de force featuring Andrew Pinard and Eric Stanley portraying 20 characters and doing plenty of quick changes, does a two-weekend run at the Hatbox Theatre in the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road.
The satire of small-town life, written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, is one of the most-produced plays in American theater.
Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10.
Tickets range from $16 to $22. Info: 603-715-2315 or email at boxoffice@hatboxnh.com.
‘The Alibis’ are ridiculous at Majestic Theatre
MANCHESTER — The Majestic Theatre presents “The Alibis,” this weekend at its studios, 880 Page St. In the tale, eight playwrights find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of 10-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit.
When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis, because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. It’s tough to guess what comes next when the suspect list includes disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Info: 603-669-7469 or www.majestictheatre.net.
‘She Loves Me’ blooms at Weathervane Theatre
WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre will close out its 56th season with “She Loves Me,” based on Miklós László’s play “Parfumerie,” the same source material as Nora Ephron’s hit 1998 movie “You’ve Got Mail” with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
The Whitefield production will run through Oct. 10.
Broadway and Weathervane alumnae Amiee Turner is handling directing and choreographing duties.
The plot revolves around a case of mistaken identity and two people who hate each other in person but fall in love on paper.
The local production stars Alaina Mills, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer and Eduardo Uribe.
The Broadway version of the story originally hit the stage in 1963 and in 2016 it was brought to life on screen with Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”) and Zachary Levi (“Chuck,” “Shazam”).
Tickets range from $26 to $39. Single tickets and dinner and a show packages are available. Info: weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322.
Artists evoke abstract Seacoast scenes
Five contemporary artists are displaying their works in “Abstracting the Seacoast” at Portsmouth Historical Society’s Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center, 10 Middle St., from Friday through Nov. 18.
The artists — Dustan Knight, Tom Glover, Peter Cady, Barbara Adams and Brian Chu — evoke crash of the waves and the bustle of the docks, and venerable red-brick buildings and narrow side alleys of historic Portsmouth.
A brochure accompanies this exhibition and highlights several works of each artist. An essay entitled “Seacoast Abstraction” by professional art critic and artist Christopher Volpe is also included.
An opening reception is set for Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. during the open-studio event Art ’Round Town.
Hours at the center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Info: portsmouthHistory.org or 603-436-8433.
Manhattan Short Film Festival at NHTI this weekend
CONCORD — NHTI’s Film Society, together with Barry Steelman, present the 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Sweeney Hall Auditorium on campus.
The shorts are judged internationally by the cinema-going public.
Admission is $10 per person at the door only.
Info: NHTI.edu or www.manhattanshort.com.
‘Composer Amy Beach’ documentary premieres
CONCORD — A documentary about the life of New Hampshire composer Amy Beach premieres today at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main St.
Produced by John Gfroerer and pianist Virginia Eskin, it is the first documentary made about Beach.
A shorter version of the documentary will also be shown on New Hampshire Public Television the following Thursday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.
Amy Marcy Cheney was born Sept. 5, 1867, in Henniker, and began composing when she was just 4. She would become one of the most respected and accomplished American composers of her time. As a pianist she had her debut at 17 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1.
But the self-taught composer had to overcome many barriers on her musical journey, from inside and outside her family circles.
In her later years she spent summers in Hillsborough and at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, to which she willed the rights to her compositions upon her death in 1947.
Tickets are $12. Info: ccanh.com.
‘New Hampshire Now’ photo exhibit opens Friday
CONCORD — The opening of an exhibit based on the newly released book, ”New Hampshire Now, A Photographic Diary of Life in the Granite State,” is Friday, Oct. 1 at the New Hampshire Historical Society.
The book, which features more than 250 images, is the work of nearly 50 photographers who over 2½ years traveled throughout the state to create a 21st-century portrait of the people, places, culture and events of New Hampshire.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 12 and is open Thursday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the society, 30 Park St. For more information, go to www.nhhistory.org.
Pop-up art exhibit in Manchester on Friday
MANCHESTER — Students from the Institute of Art and Design at New England College will be hosting a mobile pop-up exhibition on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Amherst Street.
The students, with instructor James Chase,will be converting a rental van into a white-space gallery outside the institute’s Roger Williams Gallery, coinciding with an alumni exhibit going on inside.
On Saturday, the students will take the exhibit on the road, drivintg to New England College’s Henniker campus to bring art to a fall festival there.
The students are using the pilot program to build experience in setting up an exhibition, interacting with the public and making art more accessible, Chase said.
After the pilot exhibit, the students hope to continue pop-up exhibitions throughout southern New Hampshire, Chase said.