Currier to reopen with three new exhibits
MANCHESTER — Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., will reopen Thursday, April 1, with a trio of diverse exhibitions.
They include:
“The Body in Art: From the Spiritual to the Erotic,” about the creative ways artists approach religion, passion, joy and mortality;
Work by celebrated illustrator Tomie dePaola, who died last year and is the inspiration for a new art education fund for young people; and
“Critical Cartography: Larissa Fassler in Manchester,” featuring the large-scale maps about strange and sometimes humorous interactions in the Queen City’s downtown.
Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The first hour of the day is reserved for seniors and members. Tickets are $5 to $15 for non-members.
Info: currier.org.
Four shows added to Tupelo’s lineup
DERRY — Four more acts have signed onto the drive-in concert series at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St.
New England favorite Entrain mixes up rock, blues, ska and funk May 14;
storytelling singer/songwriter Dar Williams plays a June 10 show;
Kasim Sulton, a multi-instrumentalist who has collaborated with Todd Rundgren, Joan Jett, Hall & Oates and Richie Sambora, performs July 17; and
Beatles tributes band The Weeklings is on stage July 18.
Info: tupelomusichall.com.
Two May shows on the bill at Northlands
SWANZEY — Some familiar faces are returning to the Cheshire Fairgrounds for the renamed Northlands Outdoor Concert Series, which launched last year as Drive-in Live.
First up on May 14 is Twiddle, an upbeat and improvisational outfit that has played Red Rocks and Bonnaroo festivals, followed by Smith & Myers — an acoustic side project by Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown — on May 15.
The fusion act Pink Talking Fish — a tribute to Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads and Phish — will be joined by Neighbors, the jamming duo of Richard James and Lyle Brewer, on May 21.
All shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. The audience will be grouped in pods of up to six people. Info: northlandslive.com.
Ryan Montbleau at the Music Hall Saturday
PORTSMOUTH — Ryan Montbleau, a mix of rock, folk, R&B, Americana and funk, 8 p.m, Friday ($38), and the Busted Jug Band, a vintage band armed with everything from mandolin to kazoos, a washtub bass and rubber chickens ($32) at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. Info: themusichall.org.
Virtual shows this weekend
• “She the People”: The Second City in a mimosa-and-madness-fueled comedy show, 8 p.m. today and Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Cost is $25. Info: ccanh.com.
• Royalty of Rock ‘n’ Pop, a tribute to the Kings and Queen, featuring professional vocalists and dancers in nights of songs and moves of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and Lady Gaga, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. Info: palacetheatre.org.
• Miwa Matreyek, performance artist and animator, presents her latest piece, “Infinitely Yours,” 7 p.m. Friday. She interacts with her animations as a shadow silhouette, creating work at the cross section of cinematic and theatrical, fanatical and tangible, illusionistic and physical. Access is free. Info: stockbridgetheatre.com.