MUSIC
Angelique Kidjo at Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College in Hanover at 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets start at $25, hop/dartmouth.edu or 603-646-2422) and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth ($48-$62, themusichall.org or 603-436-2400).
Tom Rush, with Seth Glier on piano, at Peterborough Players Theatre, 55 Hadley Road. Tickets: $45. Info: www.pfmsconcerts.org or 603-827-2905.
The Zombies at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $55-$65. Also, Ben Folds at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 ($55-$75). Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
Curtis Stigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St. Portsmouth. Tickets: $15-$55. Also, Orquestra Akokan at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday ($20-$60). Info: jimmysoncongress.com or 888-603-5299.
Veronica Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($24-$29) and Senie Hunt, Green Heron and Mill City Rags ($20) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Info: theparkthetre.org or 603-532-8888.
Neko Case at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets: $48-$58. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Red Hot Hula Poppers’ tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers at 9 p.m. today ($8-$10) and Echoes of Floyd, a tribute to Pink Floyd ($15-$20) on Friday at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket. Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.
The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. today at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry. Tickets: $35. Info: labellewinery.com.
Susan Warner at 8 p.m. Friday ($27); Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20) and Take 3 at 7 p.m. Sunday ($18-$25), all at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
The Corvettes Doo Wop Review at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester. Tickets: $28 to $32. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester. Tickets: $38-$42. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
10,000 Maniacs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia. Tickets: $39-$69. Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com.
“Stories and Characters,” a piano concert, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Congregational Church, at the corner of Portsmouth Avenue and Route 151/Post Road, Greenland. Tickets: $7 at the door.
Apple Hill String Quartet, featuring pianist Judith Gordon, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Tickets: $10-$30. Info: monadnockcenter.org or 603-924-3235.
Caribbean Dance Party for Haiti, featuring Latin and reggae band Combo Sabroso, at 7 p.m. Saturday at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: 3sarts.org.
Category 5 Returns at 9 p.m. Friday and Crave at 9 p.m. Saturday at Angel City Music Hall, 179 Elm St., Manchester. Info: angelcitymusichall.com or 603-932-3654.
ATTRACTIONS
Children’s Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Portsmouth, with a block party, a treasure hunt inside the North Church in Market Square, and performances by TJ Wheeler & Friends, Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals and Seacoast Civic Dance Co. Info: proportsmouth.org.
Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. Tickets: $5-$10. Info: 603-433-1100 or strawberybanke.org.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center’s live animal trail and hiking trails in Holderness open for the season on Sunday. Tickets: $16-$22, or free for ages 2 and under. Info: nhnature.org.
COMEDY
Weird Al Yankovic on the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-indulgent Ill-advised Vanity Tour at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd. Tickets: $31-$99. Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Jimmy Tingle in Humor for Humanity at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. Tickets: $29. Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
THEATER
Upstage Players in “42nd Street” through May 7 at Littleton Opera House, 2 Union St., at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays through May 8. Tickets: $15-$18. Info: upstageplayersnh.org or 603-259-1213.
Cue Zero Theatre Company in “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” by Matt Cox, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Granite State Arts Academy, 19 Keewaydin Drive, #4, Salem. Tickets: $15. Info: cztheatre.com.
Project Shakespeare’s youth production “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the lawn of the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. Jaffrey. Tickets are $5-$10. (Bring blanket or lawn chair.) Register via email at projectshakespeare@gmail.com.
COMPETITIONS
The 2022 Miss New Hampshire Teen USA/Miss New Hampshire USA event Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Livestream and in-person tickets are available. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
New Americans Got Talent featuring ages 7 to 20, today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Free or by donation. Info: overcomersnh.org.
HISTORY
The American Independence Museum, which includes the Ladd Gilman House and the Folsom Tavern in downtown Exeter,, opens for the season on May 4. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Info: independencemuseum.org or 603-772-2622.
ART
Fourteen-artist exhibit “Echoes & Reflections: From Abstract Painting to Modern Quilting and Beyond” at Two Villages Art Gallery, 846 Main St., Contoocook, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through May 14. Info: twovillagesart.org.
Opening receptions Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the AVA Gallery and Art Center, 11 Bank St., Lebanon for “Samantha M. Eckert: Besieged by Wonder”; “Cecelia Kane: How Am I Feeling Today? 1-89 Days”; and “Tara Wray: Book of Sons.” Info: avagallery.org.