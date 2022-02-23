It’s a busy and fun weekend as kids and adults can all find something to do during February break. Here are our picks for fun in the Granite State over the next week.
Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival runs today through Sunday in North Conway with ski tours, competitions, courses, classes, live music and parties. Locations include Ledge Brewing Company, Ragged Mountain Equipment and Theatre in the Wood in Intervale, Black Mountain and Ski the Whites in Jackson and REI in North Conway. Info: skimtwashington.com.
Singer Sophie B. Hawkins takes the stage at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 to $65. Info: jimmysoncongress.com or 888-603-5299 (JAZZ).
Comedy Out of the Box, at 7:30 p.m. tonight, at the Hatbox Theatre in the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, features Joy Chanoine, Robbie Partridge and Ro Gavin. BYOB (wine or beer). Tickets are $22, or $19 for students, seniors and members or $16 for senior members. Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
Cormac McCarthy performs at the Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. Info: 603-431-5186 or pressroomnh.com.
The Grand Shanghai Circus has three shows – 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday – at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. Tickets are $24.50 to $54.50. Info: palacetheatre.org {span}or 603-668-5588.
Soggy Po’ Boys concert is 8 p.m. Friday at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. Concord. Tickets are $18 to $21. Plus, Granite State artist April Cushman takes the stage at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17.99 to $34.99. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
A Mardi Gras Wine Festival featuring New Hampshire wineries runs 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Aquinas Center as part of a St. Thomas Catholic Church parish event, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry. There will be music, food and games. Tickets: $40 a person or $70 per couple. Info: 603-432-5000.
Rick Springfield plays Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, today at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100. On Sunday, look for Steven Page, of Barenaked Ladies fame, at 7 p.m.Tickets are $35-$40.
Play an ancient Abenaki game at the Snow Snake Winter Celebration at Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Road, Warner, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Info: indianmuseumorg or 603-456-2600.
A North Country Community Theatre youth production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is under the lights at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon, at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 pm. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15.50 for adults and $11.50 for those under 18 or older than 65. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
Big Band of Brothers, a jazz celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, is at 8 p.m. Friday at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Jaimoe, an original member of the Allman Brothers Band, plays along with Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Lamar Williams Jr. and Roosevelt Collier. Tickets are $37-$52. Also, on Tuesday, March 1, Aoife O’Donovan, with Yasmin Williams, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Cranapalooza, a block party from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday in Schneider Square, is at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Also, the second event in a three-part series at the terrain park for skiers and snowboarders of all ages is on Saturday. Info: visitmwv.com.
February Break: Teen Paint Lab from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 3, for ages 13 to 18 at Kimball Jenkins, 266 N. Main St., Concord. Register: kimballjenkins.com.
Manchester Vineyard, 750 Pine St., Manchester, hosts a Father-Daughter Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 per dad and daughters; young ladies also can opt to bring uncles, family friends, grandfathers or moms. Tickets are $25. Info: eventbrite.com.
Ballroom Thieves concerts at the Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, are at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12.50 to $25. Info: thewordbarn.com.
The Best of Abba, a tribute By Dancing Dream to the Swedish supergroup, goes on at 7:30 p.m. today at they Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $29 to $39. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness invites adults and children 12 and older for a winter hike up Mount Fayal and look for animal tracks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1. Cost: $9-$11. Info: nhnature.org or 603-968-7194.