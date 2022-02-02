Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest runs Friday through Sunday in North Conway, with mountaineering clinics and climbs. Photographer, climber and activist Nikki Smith will present a program at 7 p.m. Friday at the Theater in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale. Info: 603-356-7064 mwv-icefest.com.
Comedian Jim Colliton is doing a 7:30 p.m. show Friday at The Rex, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $25. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
The 39th annual Farm, Forest and Garden Exposition runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. There will be more than 70 exhibitors, as well as workshops on topics including barn preservation, gardening and animals. Entry is $10; it’s free for ages 12 and younger. Info:nhfarmandforestexpo.org.
Grammy-winning percussionist, vocalist and composer Glen Velez and Friends presents “Doctrine of Signatures” at 7:30 p.m. today at Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, 229 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $15, or $10 for senior citizens and $5 for youth. Cost for livestream access is $20. Info: 603-358-2168 or keene.edu/arts/redfern.
It’s a big weekend for snowmobilers in Gorham. The 50th annual Ride-In to support Easterseals New Hampshire and Camp Sno-Mo centers around Town and Country Inn and Resort, 20 Route 2, Gorham. Comedian Juston McKinney goes on at 9 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, the Presidential Range Riders Radar Run is at 10 a.m. and a parade of decorated snowmobiles at 3:30 p.m. Info: nhsa.com.
“I Love You Because,” a twist on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” takes the stage at the Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20. Tickets are $25-$28. Info: playersring.org or 603-436-8123.
Truffle breaks in a new stage at The Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St., Rochester, with a rock/groove concert at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Info: governorsinn.com or 603-332-0107.
Jimmy Dunn is doing a 6:30 p.m. comedy show today at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry. Tickets are $25. Info: labellewintery.com or 603-319-8035.
“Seacoast Skating with the Stars,” for which six Seacoast residents pair with Ice Dance International (IDI) professionals, is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond in Portsmouth. In-person tickets are sold out but catch the livestream via Portsmouth Webcam/IPTtimelapse at https://youtu.be/PvxLAjgha3U. Info: strawberybanke.org.
Take an icy hike across Squam Lake to Bowman Island led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps members. Meet at the west parking of Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest for a half-mile walk to the beach, and then strap on microspikes or snowshoes for the 1.5-mile walk to the island. Departs at 8 a.m., planned return is noon. It’s free. Info: squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336.
Skate time at Tuscan Village’s outdoor rink is noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults, although it’s $5 for all ages from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays. Skate or trainer rental is an additional $5. Info: tuscanvillagesalem.com.
“Blood and Sand,” a film that catapulted Rudolph Valentino to fame in the silent-movie era 100 years ago, screens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., Wilton, with live music by accompanist Jeff Rapsis. Suggested admission is $10. Info: 603-654-3456.
“Mary and Me” plays at the Hatbox Theatre at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 13. Tickets are $16-$22. Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
Nefesh Mountain, with a blend of bluegrass/old-time fare with a Jewish perspective, at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Performing Art Center’s Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. $25 to $28. Info: thecolonial.org/showroom or 603-352-2033.