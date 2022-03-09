Hair metal, the best of the Banff Film Festival and a Shamrock Festival are just a few of the highlights of a busy, entertaining weekend around the state.
MUSIC
Wildside plays hair-metal favorites at the Angel City Music Hall, on the first floor at 179 Elm St., Manchester, at 9 p.m. Saturday. It’s a $10 cover charge. Info: angelcitymusichall.com or 603-931-3654.
Josephine County and Kalos play the Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45. Info: 603-641-7700 or anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
The Foggy Dew Band performs at the Epping Playhouse, 38 Ladd’s Lane, Epping, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. Info: eppingtheater.org or 603-608-9487.
Adam Hawley Band is at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 to $45. Roomful of Blues plays the venue at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $45. Info: jimmysoncongress.com or 888-603-5299.
The Outlaws take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth. Tickets are $49-$74. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
Paper Monsters, June Sexton and Paul Jarvis play the Shaskeen Pub, 909 Elm St., Manchester, at 9 p.m. Friday. Info: shaskeenirishpub.com. Info: 603-625-0246.
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio has a noon show today at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord (free); and a 2:30 p.m. concert Saturday at Manchester Millyard Museum, 200 Bedford St., Manchester ($20, advance purchase required). Info: jordantwmusic.com.
Adelitas Way plays Wally’s Pub, 144 Ashworth Ave., Hampton, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $22. Info: wallysnh.com or 603-926-6954.
David Nail is doing an 8 p.m. concert Friday at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Tickets are $38-$45. Also, Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience goes on at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $20 to $35. Info: 603-436-2400 or themusichall.org.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones play the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $38 to $127. Info: 603-448-0400 or lebanonoperahouse.org.
Allison Fay Brow, with Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette, play the Anonymous Coffeehouse at Lebanon First Congregational Church, 10 S. Park St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Info: anoncoffee.org.
Dub Apocalypse, with special guests Coyote Island, is at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12. The weekend lineup also includes a concert with Liv N Brilliant, with Amulus, at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15. Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.
Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur visit the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
Joel Cage plays Porter’s Pub, 19 Hanson St., Rochester, at 6:30 p.m. today (porterspubrochester.com) and The Knotty Pine Grill and Tavern, 551 Pine River Pond Road, Wakefield, at 6 p.m. Saturday (knottypinegrilltavern.com). Info: joelcage.com.
THEATER
“Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy” runs Friday through April 3 at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon on Sundays. Tickets are $25 to $46. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
“Love Letters” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 20 at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, Concord. Tickets are $16 to $22. Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
“Little Women” is in the spotlight at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St., Franklin, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 to $16. Info: 603-934-1901 or franklinoperahouse.org.
“Nana’s Naughty Knickers” plays the Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $20. Info: 603-669-7469 www.majestictheatre.net.
“Chicken Little” is presented at The Players’ Ring, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Tickets are $15 to $18. Info: playersring.org.
FESTIVALS & CELEBRATIONS
The Shamrock Festival kicks off Saturday in Jaffrey with a Flying Irish Dancers show at 1 p.m. and concert by Mairead Nesbitt, featuring the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at 8 p.m., both at the Jaffrey Theatre, 6 River St. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off from St. Patrick Parish, 89 Main St., at 2 p.m.
Then, on Sunday, novelist Olive Collins talks about her books, along with another show by the Flying Irish Dancers. Cost is $6. Irish-themed events continue through March 19. Info: 603-532-9300 or theparktheatre.org.
Snow Stompah, an outdoor music and arts festival, runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tamworth Recreation Department fields, 104 Durrell Road. There will be music, outdoor fun and food trucks. Info: eventbrite.com.
A Masquerade Gala, presented by the CATCH Neighborhood Housing team, takes place Friday at the Grappone Conference Center Ballroom, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord, from 7 to 10 p.m. DJ Nazzy will be serving up tunes for dancing. Cash bars. Tickets to the fundraiser are $100 to $750.
Pats Peak Ski Area, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker, will be decked out for its 31st annual Hawaiian Weekend Celebration Saturday and Sunday. Baha Brothers will play the Sled Pub from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Pan Loco takes the mic from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Info: www.patspeak.com or 888-728-7732.
FILM
The Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour screens at 7 p.m. today at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $24.50. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
“Smilin’ Through,” a silent movie classic, gets a 100th anniversary screening at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., Wilton. Suggested admission fee is $10. Info: 603 654-3456 or visit wiltontownhalltheatre.com.
COMEDY
Kelly MacFarland, with Carolyn Plummer, visits LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry, for a 7:30 p.m. show today. Tickets are $35. Info: labellewinery.com or 603-672-9898.
Paul Nardizzi is at Murphy’s Tap Room, 494 Elm St. Manchester, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. Info: 603-644-3535 or murphystaproom.com.
Lewis Black takes over the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $55 to $95. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Marc Maron on his This May Be the Last Time tour visits the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39 to $59. Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com.
Bob Marley has three shows coming up at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $38.50
Drew Dunn and Friends take over the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25. Info: 603-668-5588 or rextheatre.org.
Sean Patton is at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth, 35 Corporate Drive, at 8 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25. Info: ciscobrewersportsmouth.com.
GALLERIES
The Museum of the White Mountains hosts Plymouth State University’s annual juried student art exhibition, “Emergening,” from Tuesday, March 15, through Monday, March 28, 34 Highland St., Plymouth. Admission is free. Info: 603-535-3210 or plymouth.edu/mwm/emerging-2022.
Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover is featuring: “In the Moment, Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3; “Photographs from Hollywood’s Golden Era: The John Kobal Foundation, through May 21;“Unbroken:Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30; “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” through July 23; and Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat, through July 16. Info: 603-646-2808 or hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
“GlitchKraft: Allison Tanenhaus and Friends, an exhibit at the McIninch Art Gallery at Southern New Hampshire University, 2500 N. River Road, Manchester, is on view through April 30. Info: libguides.snhu.edu/McIninch.